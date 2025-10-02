Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis donned the RSS uniform at the centenary Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, joining swayamsevaks in the Sangh Prarthana.
At the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary celebrations in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were spotted donning the traditional RSS uniform.
According to news reports, at the organisation's annual Vijayadashami ceremony, the pair stood with thousands of swayamsevaks as they recited the Sangh Prarthana.
Prominent dignitaries from all across the nation attended the function, which was held at the Reshimbagh ground and featured former President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest and RSS chairman Mohan Bhagwat. In his speech, Bhagwat stressed the importance of self-reliance, the spirit of indigenous development, and the need to avoid dependence turning into a compulsion.
Gadkari and Fadnavis' gesture of donning the uniform was more than symbolic as in the video footage circulating online, Fadnavis and other Maharashtra leaders can be seen standing in perfect discipline, pledging in the Sangh garb beside swayamsevaks, displaying their participation in the organisation's traditions, according to reports.
Both historic weapons and models of contemporary instruments, such as Pinaka rockets and drones, were on exhibit during the event's ceremonial Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), signifying a fusion of tradition with contemporary difficulties. Kovind and Bhagwat paid floral homage to Dr K. B. Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS.