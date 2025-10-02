Modi's 2025: A Year Of Unprecedented Engagement With The RSS

From centenary celebrations to personal reflections, 2025 saw Modi emphasise the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s role in India’s social and civic life.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS centenary 2025 Modi Mann Ki Baat RSS India initiatives Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
In this image posted on Oct. 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in New Delhi. | @narendramodi/X via PTI Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi reflected on his early personal ties with the RSS in interviews.

  • In recent conferneces, he highlighted RSS initiatives in education, disaster relief, and community service.

  • The 2025 centenary became the focal point of Modi’s public acknowledgement of the organisation.

Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has drawn attention, but in 2025, these ties became especially visible, with Modi referencing the RSS more often than ever before.

Early Foundations and Personal Influence

Modi's ties with the RSS began in his childhood. In a 16 March 2025 interview with Lex Fridman, he said,

"I remember there was a man named Makoshi. I don’t quite recall his full name. I think he was part of the service group… He used to carry a small, drum-like instrument called a tambourine with him, and he would sing patriotic songs in his deep, powerful voice. Whenever he came to our village, he would hold programs in different places. I would run after him like a crazy fan just to listen to his songs. I would spend entire nights listening to their patriotic songs. I enjoyed it. I don’t even know why, but I just did."

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

Reflecting on his early experiences, Modi remarked,

"Something about those songs touched me deeply. They stirred something inside me, and that’s how I eventually became part of the RSS."

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

He further elaborated on the influence of the RSS,

"The RSS provides a clear direction toward a purpose in life, emphasising that serving people is akin to serving God."

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

"It instilled in me core values such as doing everything with a purpose…"

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

2025: A Year of Public Acknowledgement

In 2025, Modi often referenced the RSS. During its Centenary Celebrations on 2 October 2025, he stated,

"Since its inception, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective—nation building. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has consistently prioritised social harmony. The Sangh’s ideal is to deepen and strengthen the roots of Indian culture. Its effort is to instil self-confidence and pride in society. Its goal is to ignite the flame of public service in every heart."

(RSS Centenary Speech, 2 October 2025, PMIndia official transcript)

Earlier, in his Independence Day address on 15 August 2025, Modi described the RSS as,

"In a sense, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the world’s largest NGO, with a century-long history of devotion."

(Independence Day address, 15 August 2025, PMIndia/PMO reporting)

In the 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on 28 September 2025, he observed,

"This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented as it is inspiring."

(Mann Ki Baat Episode 126, 28 September 2025, PMIndia transcript)

He continued, "This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years. That is why we see that whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere in the country, RSS volunteers are the first to reach the affected area. This spirit of ‘nation first’ always remains paramount in every action and every endeavour of millions of volunteers."

(Mann Ki Baat Episode 126, 28 September 2025, PMIndia transcript)

"The closest person to it is at the International Space Station. … The statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. ... RSS volunteers are the first to reach there."

(Mann Ki Baat Episode 126, 28 September 2025, PMIndia transcript)

He summarised that the RSS has devoted itself to national service for over a century.

RSS Initiatives and Societal Contributions

Modi highlighted several RSS initiatives during his interview with Lex Fridman,

"The RSS runs approximately 125,000 community service projects across urban and rural India through Seva Bharati. Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram maintains over 70,000 one-teacher schools for tribal children. Vidya Bharati operates around 25,000 schools educating nearly three million students. The Indian Labour Union comprises around 50,000 unions across the country."

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

He added, "It may seem like just a small shift in words, but it represents a significant change in how we approach public service and national identity. Earlier, the focus was on individual achievement or community support, but now the RSS encourages actively serving the nation as the highest duty. That shift—from the personal to the collective—shows a major transformation in values and ideology."

(Lex Fridman Podcast, 16 March 2025, PMIndia transcript)

Modi credited the RSS for instilling discipline in his life and providing his life’s purpose, along with guidance from Swami Atmasthananda and the Ramakrishna Mission. PMIndia posts throughout 2025 also referenced the RSS with congratulatory messages on its foundation day and centenary, showing consistent acknowledgment.

(PMIndia News Updates, 2025)

Centenary Reflections and the 2025 Peak

The centenary celebrations enabled Modi to connect with Mohan Bhagwat, recognizing the RSS chief’s dedication to reform. By linking the organisation’s history to present-day India, Modi emphasised continuity between Sangh principles and his governance.

He reinforced his narrative that service—through education, disaster relief, or community welfare—is vital to citizenship and national identity.

In retrospect, Modi’s 2025 engagement with the RSS combined personal tribute and strategic positioning. Repeated mentions, centenary messages, and initiative details show a deliberate effort to connect the Sangh’s legacy to his leadership.

By year’s end, Modi credited the RSS more than in prior years as Prime Minister. From early reflections to official addresses, he consistently emphasized the organisation’s role in shaping India’s civic, educational, and social landscape. The centenary merged personal, ideological, and institutional elements of his relationship with the RSS.

Narendra Modi’s 2025 stands out as a landmark in his engagement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It is a year in which the Prime Minister not only acknowledged the organisation but also mapped its century-long contributions onto the narrative of modern India. By combining reflections on his personal journey, historical context, and the Sangh’s practical initiatives, Modi created a record of engagement likely to serve as a reference point for historians and political observers in the years ahead.

