For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

In honour of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin and special postal stamp that have the first-ever representation of Bharat Mata on Indian currency.
The Rs 100 coin has the national insignia on one side and a magnificent picture of Bharat Mata with a lion in Varada Mudra on the other, with swayamsevaks bowing to her in adoration and commitment.
"For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.
The coin also has the RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama”, which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine".
The 1963 Republic Day Parade participation of RSS swayamsevaks is featured on the postal stamp, highlighting the organisation's historic significance.
Modi referred to the occasion as a proud homage to Bharat Mata and the 100-year history of service and devotion of the RSS.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the centenary celebrations, which were arranged by the Ministry of Culture.
Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS in Nagpur in 1925 as a volunteer-run organisation to promote social responsibility, discipline, service, and cultural awareness among the populace.
Modi was an RSS 'pracharak' himself and established himself as a skilled organiser before joining the BJP, which takes its ideological cues from the Hindutva group.