For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

Commemorative Rs 100 coin and postal stamp honour RSS’s 100 years of service and cultural legacy.

Modi unveils Commemorative Rs 100 coin
Modi unveils Commemorative Rs 100 coin Photo: X/@narendramodi
Summary
  • PM Modi launched a Rs 100 coin and special postal stamp at the RSS centenary celebrations, calling it a historic moment as Bharat Mata appears on Indian currency for the first time.

  • The coin depicts Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with swayamsevaks, alongside the RSS motto, while the stamp highlights the organisation’s 1963 Republic Day Parade participation.

  • The RSS, founded in 1925 by K.B. Hedgewar, was recalled for its century-long role in service, discipline, and cultural awareness; Modi himself once served as a pracharak.

In honour of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin and special postal stamp that have the first-ever representation of Bharat Mata on Indian currency.

The Rs 100 coin has the national insignia on one side and a magnificent picture of Bharat Mata with a lion in Varada Mudra on the other, with swayamsevaks bowing to her in adoration and commitment.

Centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
In this image received on Oct. 1, 2025, commemorative coin released to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Photo: PTI
"For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.

The coin also has the RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama”, which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine".

The 1963 Republic Day Parade participation of RSS swayamsevaks is featured on the postal stamp, highlighting the organisation's historic significance.

In this screengrab, PM Narendra Modi, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others are seen at the RSS centenary celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. - (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Modi referred to the occasion as a proud homage to Bharat Mata and the 100-year history of service and devotion of the RSS.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the centenary celebrations, which were arranged by the Ministry of Culture.

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS in Nagpur in 1925 as a volunteer-run organisation to promote social responsibility, discipline, service, and cultural awareness among the populace.

Modi was an RSS 'pracharak' himself and established himself as a skilled organiser before joining the BJP, which takes its ideological cues from the Hindutva group.

