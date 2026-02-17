AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

PM Modi on the inauguration day of India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi, Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural event of AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: | Source: IMAGO / ANI News | Representational

PM Modi on the inauguration day of India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi, Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural event of AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: | Source: IMAGO / ANI News | Representational