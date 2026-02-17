AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches On Opening Day

While the event drew significant interest and large crowds, Monday’s disruptions overshadowed the opening proceedings and sparked questions about planning and crowd management at major technology gatherings in the country.

India AI Impact Summit 2026
Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • India’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi faced heavy online criticism after attendees reported long queues, overcrowding and poor crowd management.

  • Delegates said unclear instructions during a sudden evacuation for security sweeps left many scrambling to retrieve belongings.

  • Some speakers scheduled for Tuesday panels were still awaiting confirmation of session details and agendas, raising concerns about organization.

India’s flagship AI Impact Summit, designed to highlight the country’s growing ambitions in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, drew sharp criticism on its opening day Monday as attendees reported long queues, overcrowding and a series of organizational lapses at the New Delhi venue.

The summit, positioned as a showcase of India’s technological leadership and innovation ecosystem, quickly faced backlash on social media, where delegates shared images and accounts of packed entry gates and extended wait times.

Several participants took to social media saying that they received unclear instructions from organizers leading to confusion after the exhibition building was abruptly cleared to conduct security sweeps ahead of high-level arrivals. Attendees said they were forced to scramble to retrieve personal belongings left inside the hall during the evacuation.

“There was very little communication about what was happening or when we would be allowed back in,” one delegate said, describing the situation as chaotic and poorly managed.

Organizers had billed the summit as a platform to bring together policymakers, industry leaders and global experts to discuss India’s AI roadmap. While the event drew significant interest and large crowds, Monday’s disruptions overshadowed the opening proceedings and sparked questions about planning and crowd management at major technology gatherings in the country.

