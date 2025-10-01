RSS Centennial: Modi Credits Sangh for Unity, Resilience, and Nation-Building

At the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s 100th anniversary, PM Modi praised its resilience, role in freedom struggle, and contribution to unity and service.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
  • Modi lauded the RSS for remaining committed to its “nation-first” philosophy despite bans, false cases, and political opposition since its founding in 1925.

  • He credited the Sangh with supporting freedom fighters, resisting the Emergency, and promoting an inclusive, caste-free society.

  • Marking the centenary, Modi unveiled a postage stamp and a historic Rs 100 coin depicting Bharat Mata, symbolising pride and cultural continuity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RSS on Wednesday for celebrating its centennial and claimed that despite facing numerous attacks, the outfit never showed resentment as it carried on with its nation-first philosophy.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary celebrations, Modi emphasised the Sangh's role in nation-building and claimed that it spread the message of an inclusive society and removed caste and creed barriers to promote harmony throughout the nation.

"The Sangh has fought against the atrocities of the British. Their only interest has always been love towards the nation," Modi said, adding that Sangh volunteers gave shelter to freedom fighters and its leaders were also jailed during the freedom struggle.

The prime minister said there have been numerous attempts to crush the spirit of the RSS by levelling allegations and registering false cases.

In this screengrab, PM Narendra Modi, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others are seen at the RSS centenary celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp Marking 100 Years Of RSS

BY Outlook News Desk

"The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to ban them, and other challenges, because we are part of a society where we accept both the good and the bad," he said, in an apparent reference to the ban on the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to Modi, even Madhav Golwalkar, the head of the RSS at the time, was wrongfully charged in a case and imprisoned.

"Yet, when he came out, he said with calm wisdom: 'At times, the tongue may get caught under the teeth, but we do not break teeth'," the prime minister said.

Every 'swayamsevak', he claimed, has unwavering faith in democracy and constitutional institutions, which have given them resilience in the face of problems.

"When Emergency was imposed, this trust gave strength to every swayamsevak to face it," he said.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi, representational image
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Hails 100 Years of RSS, Urges Khadi Push

BY Outlook News Desk

The prime minister also released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the centenary of the RSS.

"The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication," Modi said.

"For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," he said.

The prime minister said the foundation of RSS on Vijaya Dashmi 100 years ago was not just a coincidence, it was the resurrection of a tradition which has been continuing for thousands of years.

"The Sangh has been synonymous with patriotism and service since its inception," he said.

Modi claimed that despite the RSS's belief in "One India, Great India," efforts were undertaken to keep it from becoming part of the national mainstream after independence.  "India's soul has always been unity in variety; if this idea is violated, India would deteriorate.  The RSS is steadfast and dedicated to serving the country despite obstacles," he continued.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the centenary celebrations, which were arranged by the Ministry of Culture.

Before joining the BJP, which takes its ideological cues from the Hindutva organisation, Modi was an RSS "pracharak" and established himself as a skilled organiser. The RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a volunteer-based organisation to promote cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
