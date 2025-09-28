On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Hails 100 Years of RSS, Urges Khadi Push

PM Narendra Modi praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for a century of “selfless service” and “discipline,” ahead of its 100th anniversary.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi, representational image
  1. He urged citizens to buy Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti, citing a growing revival of the Swadeshi movement.

  2. Modi announced efforts to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting its cultural significance.

Ahead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marking its 100th year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the organisation’s enduring values of discipline and service, stating that “Nation First” is the guiding force behind every action of its volunteers.

In his 126th Mann Ki Baat address, Modi reflected on the RSS’s founding in 1925, noting that it emerged during a period when India was grappling with colonial rule and a deep crisis of self-confidence.

"One hundred years ago, when the RSS was established, our nation had been shackled in the chains of slavery… Therefore, along with country Independence, it was also necessary that the country be freed from ideological slavery," he said.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat - PTI
PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years

BY PTI

Modi credited RSS founder KB Hedgewar and his successor Guru Golwalkar for laying the foundation of an organisation committed to national service. “The spirit of selfless service and lesson of discipline, these are the true strengths of the Sangh,” he said, adding that for the last 100 years, RSS volunteers have served the country without rest, often being the first responders during natural disasters.

With Vijayadashami approaching, which coincides with the RSS centenary, the prime minister described the milestone as both “remarkable” and “inspiring.”

The address also touched on a wide range of cultural and patriotic themes. Modi emphasized the importance of celebrating Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 by purchasing Khadi products, reiterating his long-standing Swadeshi appeal.

"I urge you to buy Khadi products on October 2. Say with pride, this is swadeshi," he said, pointing out that Khadi sales have risen steadily over the last 11 years, marking a significant revival of interest in indigenous goods.

In a cultural highlight, Modi said the government is actively working to include Chhath Mahaparv in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Once a regional festival, Chhath Puja is now celebrated globally and honours Surya Dev with offerings made to the setting sun.

If 1928 was the year of the pistol, it was also the year of the pen. - Illustration by Vikas Thakur
Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

BY Harish Jain

“When this will happen, people in various corners of the world will be able to experience the festival’s grandeur and divinity,” he said. He noted similar recognition had earlier been achieved for Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

The prime minister also paid tribute to iconic figures born on this day — freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country," Modi said, while praising Lata Mangeshkar’s patriotic songs for inspiring generations.

During the broadcast, Modi also spoke with two Navy officers — Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa — who participated in the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a landmark voyage by an all-women crew. He commended their courage and resilience, saying they exemplify the strength of Indian women.

(with PTI inputs)

