PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years

"And what a divine coincidence it is that this year on the 3rd of October when 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are completed, it will be the first day of Navratri. There are many phases in this long journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that I can never forget. Crores of listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ have been our companions in this journey, whose continuous support I have kept receiving. They provided information from every corner of the country," he added.