National

PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years

The prime minister said the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are the real anchors of this show.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Photo: PTI
info_icon

With ‘Mann Ki Baat’ set to complete 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said contrary to the belief that only spicy or negative conversations receive much attention, the monthly radio broadcast has proven that people like positive stories and inspiring examples.

Speaking in the latest episode of the radio programme in which he talks about social issues and highlights people's efforts for a cause in different parts of the country, Modi described it as an "emotional" episode and said the programme has become a unique platform that celebrates the spirit of India.

The prime minister said the monthly radio broadcast showcases the collective strength of the nation.

"This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories...The reason is that this journey of ours in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing 10 years. 10 years ago ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on the day of Vijayadashami on October 3," Modi said.

"And what a divine coincidence it is that this year on the 3rd of October when 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are completed, it will be the first day of Navratri. There are many phases in this long journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that I can never forget. Crores of listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ have been our companions in this journey, whose continuous support I have kept receiving. They provided information from every corner of the country," he added.

The prime minister said the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are the real anchors of this show.

"A commonly held belief has become so ingrained that as long as there are no spicy or negative conversations, it does not receive much attention. But ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has proven that how hungry the people of the country are for positive information. People like positive stories, inspiring examples, encouraging stories very much," Modi said.

This whole process of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for me is like going to the temple to have a 'darshan of the almighty, he added.

"When I remember each and every thing, each and every incident, each and every letter connected with ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I feel as if I am having a darshan of the Janata Janaardan, the people, who are like the almighty to me," Modi said.

"I will appreciate all people associated with Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati and All India Radio. On account of their tireless efforts, 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached this important milestone. I am also thankful to various TV channels, regional TV channels who have consistently broadcast it," he added.

The prime minister said this programme can be heard in the country’s 22 languages, besides 12 foreign languages \R?? as well.

"Today, at this important juncture, I once again seek your blessings - With a pure heart and complete dedication...May we all continue to celebrate the collective power of the nation in this way. This is my prayer to God, this is my prayer to the people," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi also highlighted the importance of water conservation.

The prime minister noted that many people are taking new initiatives to conserve water and highlighted the work of a group of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

Modi said at some places women power enhances water power whereas at other places water power also strengthens women power.

"I have come to know about two very inspiring efforts from Madhya Pradesh. Here in Raipura Village of Dindori, construction of a large pond has raised the groundwater level considerably. The women of this village benefited from this. Here the women associated with 'Sharada Aajeevika Self Help Group' have also entered into a new occupation of fish farming," he said.

Touching upon his US visit, the prime minister said he is getting a lot of messages about a particular aspect of the visit and once again, there is a lot of discussion about the return of our ancient artifacts.

"During my visit to the US, the US government has returned around… 300 ancient artifacts to India. US President Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artifacts in his private residence at Delaware. Returned artifacts are made of materials such as terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze," Modi said.

"Many of these are four thousand years old. The US has returned artifacts dating back to 4000 years… those from the 19th century as well," he added.

These include vases, terracotta plaques of gods and goddesses, statues of Jain Tirthankaras as well as the statues of Bhagwan Buddha and Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Modi said.

Several animal statuettes are also among the returned items, he added.

"Many of these artifacts were taken out of the country through smuggling and other illegal means - this is a serious crime… in a way it is like destroying our heritage, but I am very happy that in the last decade, many such artifacts and many elements of our ancient heritage have been brought back home," the prime minister said.

In the programme, he highlighted the success of the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, lauding it as a great tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who put special emphasis on cleanliness all his life.

"On the 2nd of October, the Swachh Bharat Mission is completing 10 years. This is an occasion to commend those who turned it into a mass movement. It is also a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his entire life to this cause," he said.

Gandhi's birth anniversary falls on October 2.

"Reduce, reuse and recycle" is being now talked about, he said.

With India witnessing copious rains in the monsoon season, Modi made a mention of efforts being made in different parts of the country to conserve water and lauded the exercise.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W At 90/4 In 15 Overs With Matthews On Attack
  2. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series: Rhinos Eye Change In Fortune
  3. Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: IRE Look To Level Series In Abu Dhabi
  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NZ-W Bowl First - Check Teams
  5. Australia Vs England Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: AUS-W Bat First - Check Teams
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Both Teams Hold Firm; NEUFC 0-0 KBFC
  2. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury
  4. Premier League: Arteta Shows Guardiola The Love As Arsenal-Man City Rivalry Sparks
  5. Premier League: Salah's Spot-Kick Takes Reds To PL Summit - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  3. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  4. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
  2. Day In Pics: September 29, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Becomes MK Stalin's Deputy, Senthil Balaji Reinducted
  4. Reckless Driver Kills Delhi Police Constable After Dragging Him For 10 Meters | Recent Road Rage Incidents
  5. The NC Manifesto Through The Lens Of Sheikh Abdullah's 'Naya Kashmir'
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  2. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  3. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs