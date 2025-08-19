Carlos Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires With Illness

Sinner conceded defeat against Alcaraz
The Italian has pulled out of the mixed doubles event at US Open
Alcaraz's victory a major boost ahead of US Open
Jannik Sinner expressed his disappointment after retiring from the Cincinnati Open final with illness, handing Carlos Alcaraz his maiden title at the tournament.
Ahead of the latest instalment in Sinner and Alcaraz's blossoming rivalry, many were expecting another enthralling encounter, but Monday's showpiece lasted just 23 minutes.
Alcaraz had stormed into a 5-0 lead in the opening set, breaking Sinner to love in the opening game as his opponent walked gingerly in between points.
Sinner was broken for the third time to fall further behind and subsequently called the trainer to the court. After a chat, the world number one said he was unable to continue.
"I'm super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great," Sinner said in his on-court interview.
"I thought I would get better during the night, but it got worse.
"I tried to come out and make it a small match, but I couldn't handle more. I'm very sorry for all of you.
"I know some of you on Monday have to work or do something else, so I'm really sorry."
The severity of Sinner's issue remains to be seen, but supporters will be relieved he did not reveal an injury ahead of the US Open, where he is the defending champion, starting this Sunday.
Data Debrief: King Carlos builds momentum
While Alcaraz's victory was not what he would have envisaged, the world number two can go into the US Open with confidence after a strong run in Cincinnati.
Indeed, he became just the second player to win ATP Masters 1000 finals on multiple surfaces in a season against the world number one, after Novak Djokovic in 2011 and 2014.
And at 22 years and 94 days old, Alcaraz became the youngest player to win the men's singles title in Cincinnati since Andy Murray (21 years and 74 days) in 2008.
Since 1990, Alcaraz is just the fifth player to win three or more ATP Masters 1000 titles in a season before turning 23, after Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), Roger Federer (2004) and Rafael Nadal (2005, 2007-09).