'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he will miss Spain's upcoming Davis Cup campaign with a hamstring injury sustained in his ATP Finals clash with Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz was beaten in the year-end tournament's showpiece match in straight sets by Sinner last week, and will now end a stellar 2025 season early in order to recover.
The Spaniard took a medical timeout towards the end of the first set and received heavy strapping around his right leg as Sinner won 7-6 7-5 to defend his ATP Finals title.
Spain face Czechia in their first match at the Davis Cup finals on Thursday, with David Ferrer's side now led by world number 36 Jaume Munar and Pablo Carreno.
It is a huge blow for the six-time champions, who are looking to clinch their first title since 2019 when Rafael Nadal downed Denis Shapovalov in the second singles match.
"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that I'm not going to be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," Alcaraz said in a social media post on Tuesday.
"I have an edema in the hamstring of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete.
"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was so excited to be able to help fight for the Salad Bowl. I'm heading home feeling heartbroken…"
Two-time defending champions Italy will be without Sinner, who said he would not be participating last month after deciding to end his season early, as well as Lorenzo Musetti.
Alcaraz's 2025 campaign saw him regain the year-end men's number one spot following his victory over Musetti at the ATP Finals.
Indeed, since the ATP rankings were first published in 1973, he is just the second player to secure multiple year-end number one rankings before turning 23, after Lleyton Hewitt.
Alcaraz won eight titles this season, including a thrilling French Open at Roland-Garros, and the US Open, both against Sinner.
He also added ATP Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati, while he also won the Rotterdam Open, Japan Open and the Queen's Club title.