FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino Defends Exorbitant Ticket Prices, Cites ‘Absolutely Crazy’ Demand

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended ticket prices for the FIFA World Cup 2026, pointing to unprecedented global demand for the expanded tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices Gianni Infantino defence
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gianni Infantino says FIFA received 150 million ticket requests in just 15 days for FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Group-stage prices are up to three times higher than Qatar 2022

  • FIFA has introduced a limited number of lower-priced tickets after pressure

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly defended the ticket pricing strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2026, citing what he described as “absolutely crazy” global demand for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The pricing model has sparked intense criticism from supporter groups worldwide, particularly for high-profile fixtures. Fan organisations have labelled the costs “extortionate”.

Group-stage tickets are priced up to three times higher than those at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the cheapest seat for the final in New Jersey costs £3,119.

FIFA Points To Record-Breaking Demand

Addressing the controversy during the World Sports Summit in Dubai, Infantino acknowledged the debate around affordability but insisted the unprecedented interest explains the pricing structure.

“In the last few days, you have probably seen there is a lot of debate about ticketing and ticket prices,” Infantino said, before revealing that FIFA has received demand far exceeding supply, underscoring the tournament’s global pull.

“We have six, seven million tickets on sale and in 15 days we received 150 million ticket requests,” he said. “So, 10 million ticket requests every single day. It shows how powerful the World Cup is.”

Infantino added that across nearly 100 years of World Cup history, FIFA has sold 44 million tickets in total, meaning the demand for the 2026 edition alone could have filled 300 years of past tournaments within just two weeks – a scale he described as “absolutely crazy”.

Lower-Priced Tickets Introduced After Fan Pressure

Despite the defence, backlash from supporter groups has continued, particularly over dynamic pricing models and fears that attending matches could become unattainable for many traditional fans.

In response, FIFA introduced a limited allocation of lower-priced tickets, including a new category costing approximately $60 for each of the 104 matches. These tickets are earmarked for supporters of qualified national teams, although they make up only a small fraction of the overall inventory.

“We have listened to feedback and this new category is the right thing to do,” a FIFA official close to the discussions was quoted by BBC Sport.

Infantino Justifies Revenue Strategy

Infantino also defended FIFA’s wider financial approach, stressing that income generated from ticket sales plays a crucial role in sustaining football globally. “What is crucial is that the revenues that are generated from this are going back to the game all over the world,” he said.

“Without FIFA there would be no football in 150 countries in the world. There is football because, and thanks to, these revenues we generate with, and from, the World Cup, which we reinvest all over the world.”

The current sales phase for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will remain open until January 13, with fans able to apply for seats across all 104 matches of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Published At:
