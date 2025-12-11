FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Apply For Tickets In The First Ballot? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Here's everything you should know about the release of the first set of tickets for the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. Find out how you can apply for a chance to see your favourite footballers next summer

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026
The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, November 20, 2025. | Photo: Keystone/Claudio Thoma via AP
The first set of tickets for the FIFA World Cup next year is set to be made public on Thursday, December 11 from 9:30PM (IST)/16:00 (GMT) onwards. The showpiece event takes place next summer across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

For the first time in the history, a total of 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup. The expansion of this competition is set to not only bring more matches, but more drama and excitement as well.

The North Americas will be the place to be, come next summer. And every single fan across the globe would want to get firsthand experience of what it would be like to be a part of such a massive event.

For those, who have been waiting patiently to get their hands on the ticket, the time is now. FIFA will make the first round of tickets available on their official website, which will follow a ballot, lucky draw or lottery system - whatever you like to call it.

But how can you claim yours? It's simple.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Does The Ballot System Work And How Can I Apply?

Head over to FIFA's website once the ticket sales go live from Thursday, 9:30PM (IST) onwards. Choose whichever match you'd like to see, but remember, one household can only attempt to buy a maximum of 4 tickets per match and 40 across the World Cup.

Fans can send their application requests through the FIFA website until January 13, 2026.

The best or the worst thing is that it doesn't matter if you're an early bird as the tickets will remain available for an entire month from December to January.

After the deadline day, FIFA will be running a lottery to decide the fates of millions of fans across the world and that's how the first set of tickets will be sold.

Those, who will have their applications passed, will receive the confirmation via email by February. If and when the tickets get allocated, FIFA will charge immediately.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Play-off D Winner

Group B: Canada, Play-off A Winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Play-off C Winner

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Play-off B Winner, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Play-off 2 Winner, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Play-off 1 Winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama 

