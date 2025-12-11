FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Apply For Tickets In The First Ballot? Here's Everything You Need To Know

FIFA set to release the first set of tickets on Thursday for the 48-team competition
Fans can submit their applications through the official FIFA website
Check how you can apply yours
The first set of tickets for the FIFA World Cup next year is set to be made public on Thursday, December 11 from 9:30PM (IST)/16:00 (GMT) onwards. The showpiece event takes place next summer across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.
For the first time in the history, a total of 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup. The expansion of this competition is set to not only bring more matches, but more drama and excitement as well.
The North Americas will be the place to be, come next summer. And every single fan across the globe would want to get firsthand experience of what it would be like to be a part of such a massive event.
For those, who have been waiting patiently to get their hands on the ticket, the time is now. FIFA will make the first round of tickets available on their official website, which will follow a ballot, lucky draw or lottery system - whatever you like to call it.
But how can you claim yours? It's simple.
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Does The Ballot System Work And How Can I Apply?
Head over to FIFA's website once the ticket sales go live from Thursday, 9:30PM (IST) onwards. Choose whichever match you'd like to see, but remember, one household can only attempt to buy a maximum of 4 tickets per match and 40 across the World Cup.
Fans can send their application requests through the FIFA website until January 13, 2026.
The best or the worst thing is that it doesn't matter if you're an early bird as the tickets will remain available for an entire month from December to January.
After the deadline day, FIFA will be running a lottery to decide the fates of millions of fans across the world and that's how the first set of tickets will be sold.
Those, who will have their applications passed, will receive the confirmation via email by February. If and when the tickets get allocated, FIFA will charge immediately.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Groups
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Play-off D Winner
Group B: Canada, Play-off A Winner, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Play-off C Winner
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Play-off B Winner, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Play-off 2 Winner, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Play-off 1 Winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama