FIFA Cuts World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices After Fan Backlash, Offers $60 Seats for Loyal Supporters

FIFA has slashed World Cup 2026 ticket prices after fierce global criticism, unveiling a $60 “Supporter Entry Tier” for every match, including the final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices cut after fan backlash
FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the draw for the World Cup 2026 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dan Mullan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA confirmed $60 tickets will be available for every World Cup 2026 match, including the final

  • Ticket prices down from costs that previously reached $4,185

  • Tickets to be distributed via national federations, each team expected to receive 400-750 seats

FIFA has dramatically slashed World Cup 2026 ticket prices for loyal fans, offering seats priced at $60 for every match – including the final – instead of fees as high as $4,185, following intense global criticism of its ticketing strategy.

The decision marks a rare public climbdown by FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, who has faced mounting backlash over World Cup 2026 pricing, commercial policies and closer political alignment with United States President Donald Trump ahead of the expanded tournament in North America.

$60 ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ Introduced

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that $60 tickets will be allocated for every game at the tournament, which will be staged across 16 host cities. This includes 11 NFL stadiums in the United States, as well as two venues in Canada and three in Mexico.

These tickets will be distributed through the national football federations of competing teams, which will decide how to allocate them to loyal supporters who have regularly attended home and away matches.

Each team is expected to receive between 400 and 750 tickets per game under what FIFA has labelled a new “Supporter Entry Tier” pricing category.

Related Content
Related Content

While FIFA did not explicitly explain the sudden shift, it said the revised pricing was “designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament.”

Supporter Groups Dismiss Move As Damage Control

The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) group, which represents grassroots fan organisations, criticised the decision as insufficient and reactive.

The group described the move as “an appeasement tactic due to the global negative backlash,” arguing that FIFA’s ticketing policy had been rushed and implemented without proper consultation.

“This shows that FIFA’s ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush, and without proper consultation,” FSE said in a statement.

Despite the partial rollback, the group warned that most fans would still face historically high prices, far exceeding costs at previous World Cups.

Record Revenue, Record Costs For Fans

The World Cup 2026 will be the first to feature 48 teams, up from 32, and FIFA expects the tournament to generate at least $10 billion in revenue. It is also shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup ever for supporters.

FIFA has already received more than 20 million ticket requests in the latest sales phase, despite widespread anger over pricing.

Fans initially reacted with shock when FIFA released ticketing plans that excluded national team allocations from the cheapest pricing category, despite teams traditionally receiving 8% of stadium capacity per match.

Group-stage tickets were priced between $140 and $265, with the higher-end games involving high-profile teams such as Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Brazil, and England.

This contradicted earlier promises made eight years ago during the North American bid process, when organisers pledged hundreds of thousands of $21 tickets for matches before the knockout rounds.

Hospitality And Refund Concerns

FIFA’s expanded hospitality programme – now managed in-house at modern NFL venues – is projected to earn billions of dollars, significantly more than previous World Cups, where hospitality was outsourced.

European fan criticism has grown steadily over plans to introduce dynamic pricing, additional fees on FIFA’s resale platform, and delayed refunds for fans who book tickets covering all potential matches, from the group stage through to the final.

In another concession on Tuesday, FIFA said it would waive administrative fees on refunds processed after the July 19 final.

Concerns Raised Over Disabled Fan Access

Even before FIFA’s announcement, FSE called for a rethink of ticketing policies for fans with disabilities.

The group said FIFA’s resale platform was listing disability-access seats at multiple times face value, with no guarantee that those tickets would be sold to disabled supporters. It also highlighted that free companion tickets, available at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, are no longer offered.

FSE referenced Infantino’s controversial speech in Qatar, where he said, “Today I feel disabled,” urging FIFA to match rhetoric with action.

“True inclusion requires action,” FSE said. “It’s time for FIFA to move away from populist statements and respect its own commitments.”

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  4. Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa