World Cup 2026: Fans Accuse FIFA Of ‘Monumental Betrayal’ Over Extravagant Ticket Prices

Supporters worldwide have accused FIFA of abandoning its pledge of affordable World Cup 2026 access, after new ticket prices revealed dramatic increases

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket pricing monumental betrayal reaction
FIFA President Gianni Infantino greets Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni during the match schedule reveal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
  • Fans condemned FIFA after extravagant prices for World Cup 2026 revealed

  • Price lists showed group-stage tickets at $180–$700 and final tickets between $4,185 and $8,680

  • The disclosed figures also diverge sharply from the original promise of $21 early-round tickets

Football fans across the globe have condemned FIFA after new World Cup 2026 ticket prices began circulating on Thursday, triggering widespread anger and claims of a “monumental betrayal” from the football governing body.

Fans had expected affordable entry-level prices after years of assurances, but the latest figures, first revealed by the German Football Association, show group-stage tickets ranging from $180 to $700, with final tickets priced between $4,185 and $8,680.

These figures sharply contradict FIFA’s earlier statements promising group-stage seats from $60, and they deviate even further from the original U.S. bid target of offering hundreds of thousands of $21 tickets for early-round matches.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) condemned the pricing as “extortionate”, saying FIFA had abandoned the core spirit of the tournament. “This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is,” the group said.

Allocations Reveal Steep Costs Despite FIFA’s Claim

FIFA allocates 8% of match tickets to national associations for fixtures involving their teams. These are intended for loyal supporters. Yet the prices published by Germany show only three categories, not the four categories FIFA advertises publicly, and none remotely approach the promised $60 range.

Among the revealed prices:

  • $180: lowest-price ticket for Germany v Curacao in Houston

  • $920-$1,125: lowest-price options for the semi-finals

Final tickets via national associations exceed $8,600, while secondary markets are already listing some seats for more than $11,000.

FSE has called on FIFA to immediately stop all national-association ticket sales until a pricing model is created that “respects the tradition, universality and cultural significance of the World Cup.”

The governing body previously confirmed that its own website-based ticketing would include dynamic pricing for the first time, meaning prices can rise according to demand, further inflaming concerns among fans who fear affordability will diminish as the tournament nears.

Third Ticketing Phase Opens

Despite the backlash, FIFA opened its third ticketing phase on Thursday, enabling supporters to apply for specific matches through a Random Selection Draw. This is the first phase in which fans have full visibility on match locations and timings after last week’s draw finalised the tournament’s schedule.

This clarity means supporters now know where global stars such as Lionel Messi and Argentina will play. The draw has also created the possibility of a Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo quarter-final in Kansas City, should both Argentina and Portugal top their groups.

Ticket applications are open from December 11, 2025 to January 13, 2026, with FIFA stating that the timing of entry does not affect chances of success.

Each household may apply for up to four tickets per match and 40 tickets in total. A FIFA ID is required to participate, and applicants must choose their preferred pricing category. Successful applicants will be notified in February and charged automatically.

Prices Far Higher Than Previous World Cups

The 1994 World Cup, the last hosted by the United States, saw prices ranging from $25 to $475. Even at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, tickets initially ranged from roughly $70 to $1,600. In comparison, the baseline price for some 2026 matches now starts well above both tournaments.

FIFA will operate its own resale platform for this World Cup, charging a 15% fee on the total resale price. Any remaining tickets are expected to be released on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the tournament, though FIFA has not provided a specific timeframe.

For fans, the disparity between earlier promises and current pricing has become a defining controversy of the 2026 tournament. Many argue that FIFA has prioritised revenue over accessibility, leaving ordinary supporters priced out of the world’s biggest sporting event.

(With AP Inputs)

