FIFA Faces Calls To Halt World Cup Ticket Sales After ‘Monumental Betrayal’ Of Fans

FIFA has been urged to halt World Cup ticket sales after fan groups called the prices a “monumental betrayal,” with finals over £3,000 and full England tours exceeding £5,000, alongside high travel costs and limited stadium allocations

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA urged to halt World Cup 2026 ticket sales after ‘monumental betrayal’ of fans
FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA urged to halt World Cup ticket sales after ‘monumental betrayal’ of fans; cheapest final tickets over £3,000

  • Full tournament for England fans may exceed £5,000

  • High travel and accommodation costs; PMA only 8% of stadium capacity; US entry may require social media disclosure

FIFA is under mounting pressure to freeze World Cup ticket sales after fresh figures exposed the eye-watering costs facing the tournament’s most loyal supporters. Reports reveal that the cheapest tickets for next summer’s World Cup final could exceed £3,000.

According to The Guardian report, Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which represents fans across Europe, slammed the prices as a “monumental betrayal” and urged a halt to ticket sales.

The warning came after England supporters discovered that attending every match of their team’s campaign could cost up to $16,590 (£12,375) in the top categories.

The Croatian Football Federation provided clarity by publishing its participant member association (PMA) ticket prices. This allocation is intended for fans attending the most matches, offering fixed prices rather than the controversial dynamic pricing system that adjusts costs according to demand.

The federation listed the cheapest ticket for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July at $4,185 (£3,120). FSE reacted furiously, noting that the minimum a dedicated fan would spend following their team from the first match to the final is $6,900 (£5,138) – around five times the cost for a similar journey at Qatar 2022.

Related Content
Related Content

Including flights and accommodation across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, total expenses could easily double.

“Football Supporters Europe is astonished by the extortionate ticket prices imposed by FIFA on the most dedicated supporters for next year’s World Cup,” FSE said.

“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is. We call on FIFA to immediately halt PMA ticket sales, consult all impacted parties, and review ticket prices and category distribution until a solution that respects the tradition, universality, and cultural significance of the World Cup is found.”

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) expressed similar shock. Tickets for England’s opening match against Croatia in Dallas start at $265 (£195), while games against Ghana in Boston and Panama in New Jersey cost at least $220 (£165).

Knockout matches are significantly pricier, with quarter-finals at £508 and semi-finals at £687, and last-16 and last-32 games at £220 and £175, respectively.

According to The Guardian, these prices represent a monumental betrayal of loyal fans, forcing many to reconsider attending the tournament. By comparison, following England through Euro 2024 from the first game to the final in UEFA’s “fans first” category would have cost €375 (£328).

Even stepping up one ticket category would have brought the total to €860 (£753). Fans also learned this week that visitors to the US might need to disclose five years of social media activity under proposals from President Donald Trump’s administration.

FSE’s outrage was echoed by England supporters group Free Lions, which said on X: “This can’t be allowed to happen. Match-goers across the world deserve protection from these rip-off prices.”

The controversy comes as FIFA launched a random ticket lottery, open to all fans until 13 January. Tickets in earlier sales windows were subject to dynamic pricing, which fluctuates with demand. PMA allocations, by contrast, account for just 8% of each stadium’s capacity.

FSE also criticised FIFA for not adopting standard prices across group matches, saying costs appear to have been set according to “vague criteria such as the perceived attractiveness of the fixture.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Tanmay's 75 Ends As Deshpande Strikes

  2. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  2. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  3. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  4. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  5. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  2. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

  5. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal