Roberto Carlos: Brazil, Real Madrid Legend Suffers Heart Attack, Recovering In Hospital - Report

Roberto Carlos was rushed to the hospital in Brazil for heart surgery
The 52-year-old is said to be out of danger as per reports
Carlos had also short stint in the ISL with now defunct-Delhi Dynamos
Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Roberto Carlos has been rushed to the hospital wherein he's been undergoing heart surgery.
52-year-old defender underwent the surgery in Brazil after being admitted to the hospital to undergo tests for his leg. As per reports, the 2002 World Cup winner is on his way to recovery and progressing well.
Carlos, who called time on his footballing career in 2012, represented some of the best clubs across the globe including Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Palmeiras, Fenerbahce, Corinthians and Anzhi Makhachkala.
However, his trophy-laden years came at Real Madrid where he won four La Liga titles and Champions League (3x), between 1996-2007.
Speaking about his Brazil career, Carlos was regarded as one of the finest left-backs in football. He made 125 appearances for Brazil between 1992 and 2006. Carlos was also part of the squad that lifted the 2002 World Cup and reached the final in 1998.
Carlos had a stint in India as well with the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League back in 2015 as a player-coach, before leaving the club in 2016.