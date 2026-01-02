Baroda Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya Play?

Here is your handy guide for the fifth-round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B between Bardoa and Vidarbha: preview, previous results, squads and live streaming information

  • Baroda face Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 elite group B clash

  • Both Baroda and Vidarbha have won three out of their four matches

  • Check live streaming details below

Baroda and Vidarbha face off in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their positions as the group stage heats up. Baroda have shown encouraging form so far, mixing disciplined bowling with timely batting contributions to stay in contention for the knockout spots.

However, there is no confirmation yet on Hardik Pandya’s availability for this match, with the star all-rounder’s participation still unclear, leaving Baroda to potentially rely on their depth rather than individual firepower.

Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?

The Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9:00 am IST.

Where will the Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match be telecast and live streamed?

The Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Baroda Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads

Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Kadam, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur

Baroda: Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Priyanshu Moliya, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Karan Umatt, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Aryan Chavda, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Mitesh Patel

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group B Points Table

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh11000041.68
2Jammu & Kashmir11000041.489
3Baroda11000040.276
4Bengal11000040.203
5Vidarbha1010000-0.203
6Assam1010000-0.276
7Chandigarh1010000-1.489
8Hyderabad1010000-1.68

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group B Schedule

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

