Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Andhra, Jharkhand Qualify For Quarterfinals From Group A

Despite win over UP, Vidarbha finished third in Group A on net run rate after amassing 31 points from seven games, behind Andhra and Jharkhand, who too have the same points but a superior NNR. Chasing 201 for an outright win, Vidarbha finished at 91 for 4 on Saturday, but came out strong on Sunday to knock off the target in 58.2 overs for the loss of six wickets.