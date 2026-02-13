Nagaland Ad Hoc Teachers Shift Protest To Education Directorate

The group, which has been carrying out sustained protests since February 4, said the shift of the agitation site to the DoSE premises is aimed at directly engaging the Directorate and pressing for immediate administrative and policy intervention.



At the Directorate, the aggrieved teachers were seen holding banners and placards, and raising slogans in support of their demand.



The group reaffirmed that their regularisation is still waiting despite years of service, the relevant credentials, and passing the required exams.



On Thursday evening, the agitators received a formal statement from the Directorate asking them to end the current cease-work and return to work in the best interests of the students.