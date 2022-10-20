Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Nagaland Govt forms 5-Member Committee To Examine The Demand Of Regularising Ad-Hoc Teachers

To resolve the issue of ad-hoc teacher appointments, Nagaland's government formed a five-member high-powered committee.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 8:01 am

The Nagaland government constituted a five-member high-powered committee to devise a mechanism to resolve the issue of ad-hoc appointment of teachers.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary J Alam on Tuesday stated that the committee will meet every two months and submit its report to the government by June 30 next year.

A total of 1,166 ad-hoc teachers of state-run schools were protesting outside the State Civil Secretariat since September 26, demanding immediate regularisation of services. Some of the protesters even went on a hunger strike.

They were appointed to different government schools in the state between 1994 and 2012.

They called off the agitation on October 7 with the government accepting their demand to constitute a high-powered committee within 15 days to look into their grievances.

The notification stated that the representatives of the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group and All Nagaland Teachers Association would be given the opportunity of presenting their issues before the committee.

The protesting teachers acknowledged the decision of the government to constitute the committee within 15 days. 

