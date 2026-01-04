Pro Wrestling League 2026 Auction: Delhi Snap Sujeet Kalkal For Rs 52 lakh, Mumbai Land Aman Sehrawat

Delhi signed Sujeet Kalkal for Rs 52 lakh and Mumbai picked Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat for Rs 51 lakh at the Pro Wrestling League auction, with teams strengthening squads ahead of the league’s return on January 16

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pro Wrestling League 2026 Auction: Delhi Sujeet Kalkal For Rs 52 lakh, Mumbai Aman Sehrawat
Mumbai snapped up Aman Sehrawat for Rs 51 lakh. Photo: file
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At the Pro Wrestling League auction, Delhi bought Sujeet Kalkal for Rs 52 lakh, while Mumbai snapped up Aman Sehrawat for Rs 51 lakh

  • Mumbai added depth with Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi, Naveen Malik and other Indian and overseas wrestlers

  • Haryana signed Iryna Koliadenko, Maharashtra picked Deepak Punia as PWL returns from January 16

India’s U23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal was bought by Delhi Dangal Warriors for Rs 52 lakh while Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals splurged Rs 51 lakh for the services of 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat during the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Players' Auction on Saturday.

Mumbai Dangals underlined their winning ambitions by also grabbing former world championships bronze winner Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi of Ukraine for Rs 33 lakh.

The Mumbai-based franchise entered the auction with a clear strategy of building a high-performance unit that blends proven international experience with India’s best emerging and established wrestling talent.

Under the guidance of head coach Chandra Vijay Singh, a two-time Pro Wrestling League title winner, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals focused on securing wrestlers who bring consistency, versatility, and championship pedigree across weight categories.

Explaining the team’s strategy at the auction, Vijay Singh said, "Aman is an Olympic medallist and having him in the team will be a huge motivation for the entire team as he has won an Olympic medal at such a young age. We are happy to have such a talented young Indian boxer in our unit."

Related Content
Related Content

The franchise also picked 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik (74kg) for Rs 34.50 lakh, 2023 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Mukul Dahiya (86kg) and 2023 Asian U23 Championships silver medallist Rohit Rahal for Rs 8 lakh each.

Mumbai Dangals also picked Ukraine’s 2025 European Championships bronze medallist Alina Filipovic (women’s 57kg) and Poland's Olha Padoshyk (women's 62kg) to strengthen the squad. India's Jyoti Berwal (women's 76 KG), who won gold medal in Junior World Championship, was also acquired by the team for Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Dangal Warriors were among the most active teams in Category A round, further adding Iran’s Hadi Vafaeipour in the men’s 86 kg category for Rs 26 lakhs, along with Mexico’s Karla Acosta in the women’s 57 kg division.

Haryana Thunders, meanwhile, made a major statement by acquiring Olympic medalist Iryna Koliadenko for Rs 44 lakhs in the women’s 62 kg category, in addition to Azerbaijan’s Ashirov Ashraf in men’s 86 kg.

Maharashtra Kesari focused on depth and balance, securing Asian Games medallist Deepak Punia in the men’s 86 kg category and Manisha Bhanvala in women’s 57 kg. Punjab Royals signed Dinesh Gulia (Rs 36 lakh), Priya Malik (Rs 29 lakh), and Roksana Zasina across multiple weight categories.

UP Dominators added to their roster with Nisha Dahiya in women’s 62kg at the base price and Rahul Dalal in men’s 57kg.

Wrestlers have been classified into four categories -- A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C -- with base prices set at Rs 18 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, Rs 8 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

The league is operating with a total purse of Rs 12 crore, with each of the six franchises allocated Rs 2 crore to build squads competing across nine weight categories -- five men’s and four women’s.

Each team must assemble a squad of 9 to 12 wrestlers, including four overseas athletes (two men and two women), while mandatorily featuring at least one Category C wrestler.

The Pro Wrestling League, which returns after a six-year hiatus, will run from January 16 to February 1, featuring six teams and some of the finest wrestling talent from India and around the world.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  2. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  4. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism