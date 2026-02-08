Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

Temporary teachers demanding regular appointment benefits stopped near CM’s residence

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Police used water cannons on protesting teachers when they tried to march towards the Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh.

  • Teachers under the Special Cadre Teachers Front alleged that despite regular appointment letters issued in 2023, promised benefits have not been implemented.

  • Protesters demanded pay scale implementation, old pension scheme, medical benefits, and other service-related entitlements.

Police on Sunday used a water cannon on several teachers, who were protesting over demands of regular appointment benefits, when they attempted to head towards the chief minister's residence in Chandigarh.

Under the banner of the Special Cadre Teachers Front, Punjab, protesters had given a call to ‘gherao’ the CM's residence.

To stop them from continuing towards Chandigarh, a heavy police force was stationed at the border between Chandigarh and Mohali. At the border point, police also erected barricades.

Police deployed a water cannon against teachers, including women, as soon as they scaled the barricades.

A protesting teacher, Anubhav Gupta, claimed that one of the teachers suffered an injury to his hand.

The teachers who were protesting claimed that the AAP government had issued appointment letters for regular positions to more than 12,000 temporary teachers in 2023.

However, the benefits of the regular appointments have not been given yet, they claimed.

In accordance with the policy for the welfare of ad hoc, contractual, and temporary teachers, they urged that the state government adopt the pay scale for special cadre teachers and the service requirements.

Additionally, they called for the reinstatement of the previous pension plan, medical reimbursement, group insurance, eex gratiagift gratuity, mobile allowance, paid time off for child care, etc.

They also called for an extension of special cadre teachers' tenure from 58 to 65 years.

