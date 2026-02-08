Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

Police on Sunday used a water cannon on several teachers, who were protesting over demands of regular appointment benefits, when they attempted to head towards the chief minister's residence in Chandigarh.



Under the banner of the Special Cadre Teachers Front, Punjab, protesters had given a call to ‘gherao’ the CM's residence.



To stop them from continuing towards Chandigarh, a heavy police force was stationed at the border between Chandigarh and Mohali. At the border point, police also erected barricades.