AAP Delegation Meets Punjab Governor, Demands Rollback Of Panjab University Governance Notification

AAP delegation meets Punjab Governor, urges withdrawal of PU governance notification.
Party demands full restoration of Senate and Syndicate under Panjab University Act.
Cheema warns Centre’s move undermines democratic governance in Punjab’s universities.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, urging the Centre to withdraw its notification proposing changes to the governing bodies of Panjab University (PU), including the syndicate and the senate.
The delegation included Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MPs Malvinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhos.
Reported PTI, leaders from the AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have been opposing the Centre's move, which was announced via a notification dated 28 October. The notification amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the Senate’s size from 90 to 31 members, removing elections for the syndicate, and abolishing the graduate constituency of the Senate.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Cheema accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to "destroy" the democratic set-up of PU, aiming for "complete control" over the university.
"The notification was issued to destroy the democratic set-up," he said, adding that the decision would affect not only PU but also around 200 affiliated colleges across Punjab.
In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the AAP stated, "The Union Ministry of Education's notification dated 28 October unilaterally dissolved the democratically elected Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University and reduced the size of the Senate to merely 31." The memorandum added, "This drastic move strikes at the very root of institutional autonomy and democratic governance that Panjab University has proudly upheld for over seven decades."
According to the party, the subsequent notification issued on 4 November, which defers implementation, is "nothing but a tactical pause". It "keeps the original destructive framework intact, creating an illusion of relief while preserving the Centre's power to impose its will at any moment. Such duplicity erodes public trust and exposes a clear intent to gradually strangulate an institution that belongs to the people of Punjab," the memo said, PTI reported.
Amid mounting pressure from political leaders and student protests, the Centre has reportedly "put on hold" the implementation of the October 28 notification. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others have demanded a complete rollback.
The AAP memorandum highlighted the historical context, stating, "Panjab University was born out of the ashes of Partition under the Panjab University Act, 1947, passed by the Punjab Legislative Assembly. After the 1966 reorganisation, the Punjab Reorganisation Act explicitly safeguarded Punjab's primary stake and administrative control over the University."
According to PTI, the delegation urged the governor to direct the Union Ministry of Education to permanently withdraw and declare null and void both the October 28 notification and the November 4 deferment order. "Ensure immediate restoration of the Senate and Syndicate to their full strength and democratic composition as mandated by the Panjab University Act, 1947, and the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966," the memorandum read.
It also demanded that any future changes to the university’s governance be undertaken only after prior, transparent, and binding consultations with Punjab’s government, elected representatives, students, alumni, and faculty.
