Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Guides Karnataka To Quarterfinals With Red-Hot Hundred

Karnataka secured a thrilling win by chasing down 250 in 27.5 overs and with it they clinched the ticket to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinals

Devdutt Padikkal's century helps Karnataka qualify for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinal. Photo: BCCIDomestic/X
  • Karnataka qualified for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinals

  • Devdutt Padikkal's century helped them chase down 250 under 40 overs

  • Saurashtra are eliminated as Karnataka won

Skipper Devdutt Padikkal continued with his run-scoring spree as his 85-ball-120 took Karnataka into the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy, with a five-wicket victory over Punjab in their final Group B encounter here on Sunday.

Karnataka (27 points), thus joined Madhya Pradesh (28 points) who had already beaten Maharashtra on Saturday, to make it to the knock-outs.

Saurashtra (26 points) also won their match against Chandigarh on Saturday but finished one point short of Karnataka.

On the final day, Karnataka first bowled Punjab out for 256 in 101 overs in their second innings with pacer Prasidh Krishna and seamer Shreyas Gopal taking three wickets apiece.

Needing to score 250 in a maximum 40 overs, Karnataka romped home in 27.5 overs courtesy Padikkal's eighth first-class ton.

Padikkal, in his first game as Karnataka skipper, smashed six fours and five sixes en route his unbeaten ton while veteran Mayank Agarwal also kept up the tempo with 36-ball 53.

The duo added 117 runs in just 12.3 overs as Punjab pacer SS Bajwa went for 85 in little under nine overs.

Young captain Uday Saharan's inexperience and his field placings also played a part with none of the Punjab bowlers being able to stop the Padikkal juggernaut.

Once former skipper Agarwal and talented R Smaran were dismissed, Padikkal found an able ally in seasoned Gopal (33 off 22 balls) adding 67 in another 7.1 overs. By the time Gopal got out, Padikkal had pocketed the game.

In another inconsequential match of the same group, Kerala beat Goa by nine wickets.

Brief Scores:

In Mohali: Punjab 309 and 256 (Uday Saharan 44, Prasidh Krishna 3/44). Karnataka 316 and (target 250) 252 for 5 (Devdutt Padikkal 120 not out). Karnataka won by 5 wickets.

In Porvorim: Goa 355 and 199 (Drashan Misal 55, MD Nidheesh 5/47). Kerala 526/9 decl and 29/1. Kerala won by 9 wickets. PTI KHS KHS DDV

