Watch: Indian Long Jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan Claims Top Spot In NCAA Meet To Set A New Indoor National Record

While his 8.17m final leap on Friday marked a significant leap from his 8.02m personal best, Lokesh is no stranger to the spotlight. His journey to this breakthrough includes multiple junior national titles and a stint representing India at the 2018 World Athletics U20 Championships

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Long Jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan Claims Top Spot In NCAA Meet
Lokesh Sathyanathan during an NCAA track and field meet at the US Photo: Instagram/Lokesh Sathyanathan
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lokesh Sathyanathan wins NCAA Indoor Championships gold

  • The youngster sets an indoor national record of 8.21m in the fourth attempt of the final

  • He moves to 3rd on the all-time list of Indian long jumpers

Young Indian athlete Lokesh Sathyanathan achieved a major milestone in his fledgling career by winning the gold medal in the men's long jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

With a leap of 8.21m, he set a new indoor national record and moved to third on the all-time list of Indian long jumpers, behind Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m) and Murali Sreeshankar (8.41m).

Watch The Video

Lokesh finished ahead of De'Aundre Ward of University of Southern Mississippi, who leapt 8.20m to claim the second spot, and Tafadzwa Chikomba of Kansas State University, who finished third with a jump of 8.15m.

"I'm grateful and thankful to God because I know nothing is possible without Him and of course my family back home (in Bengaluru) and my coach, who is my family here," Lokesh told The Stride Report after the achievement, which made him only the fourth Indian after Mohinder Singh Gill, Vikas Gowda and Tejaswin Shankar to win the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Related Content
People waiting outside the distribution points said that vehicles carrying gas cylinders had not been arriving in the area regularly. This has left many families worried about their cooking needs. - | Photo: PTI
Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic
Lakshya Sen in action at All England Open 2026. - Courtesy: Badminton Photo
Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. - Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's DC movie glimpse out - null
DC Glimpse Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer With Arun Matheswaran Promises To Be A Raw And Intense Love Story
Related Content

The Indian athlete was placed fifth at NCAA Outdoors a season age.

While his 8.17m final leap on Friday marked a significant leap from his 8.02m personal best, Lokesh is no stranger to the spotlight. His journey to this breakthrough includes multiple junior national titles and a stint representing India at the 2018 World Athletics U20 Championships.

"My coach always believes in me no matter what... and I would also like to thank everyone in my team because it's like a family and everyday we work in there... put in the hard work and push each other and reach our limits.

"Now, here we are winning the national titles, so I'm thankful to God and my coach Carter; love him," he added.

On the competition on Friday, he said, "I think 26'11" was the leading jump until the fourth (attempt) and then I got 26'11-1/2", which is like 8.21m -- which is my personal best as well... so that is it," he said.

"It's got to be a very special moment because I always dedicate everything for my mom up there, because I've given a lot of words and commitments to my mom. The last time I saw her... so it's obviously a special moment because when I go home I am not just going back home with my PB but going back with my national title. My mom would be proud; I'm know she is proud up there." Lokesh's mother died in 2021 after battling COVID-19 infection.

"It was pretty much unfortunate. I didn't know it was coming, it was during the Covid second wave and that's when I decided to come back here and that's when mom said, 'go follow your dreams' and show me what you can do. It was pretty heart-breaking and I said 'if that's what my mom wants then I'm going for it'," said Lokesh whose father was a footballer and sister a national-level 400-metre runner.

He added that the venue was a happy hunting ground for him.

"I was ranked 8th all over NCAA and 28th in the world, and this track is special to me because I came back to do the invitational competition and I did my PB in the indoors and it's even more special for me today. I know the big things are coming (for me).

"My coach believed in me he said 'hey you have all the possibilities to win' and I did that."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  2. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report

  3. Bangladesh-Pakistan Controversy: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Account

  4. MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

  5. Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  5. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'