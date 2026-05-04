Baranica Elangovan Breaks Own National Record With Stunning 4.23M Pole Vault

Baranica Elangovan sets a new 4.23m national record in women’s pole vault, continuing her dominant form and improving her own mark at Bhubaneswar competition

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PTI
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27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition
Baranica Elangovan | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Clears 4.23m to better her own women’s pole vault national record in Bhubaneswar

  • Achieves the feat at a domestic competition, continuing consistent top performances

  • Extends her record-breaking run in 2026, showing steady improvement in form

The new indoor stadium here proved to be a happy hunting ground for Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan as she improved upon her five-week-old own national record during the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition Bhubaneswar on May 3, Sunday.

Baranica cleared 4.23m to better her own previous national record of 4.22m set at the inaugural edition of National Indoor Championships held in the last week of March at the same venue here.

The 29-year-old crossed 4.23m on her third attempt.

"It was another good day for me," said Baranica who has shifted base from Tamil Nadu to Bhubaneswar.

In men's heptathlon, N Thowfeeq of NCOE Trivandrum took the gold with 5350. He was leading on Day One with 2943 points.

Kirthik Vasan S of Tamil Nadu won the men's U20 heptathlon title with 4609 points.

Purnima Hembram of Odisha was the winner in women's pentathlon. She secured 3835 points. The women's U20 pentathlon title went to Jaskiran Kaur of Uttarakhand. Her points tally was 3272.

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