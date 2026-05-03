Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: PSZ Bowling First; Check Playing XIs For Final

Peshawar Zalmi face Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 final as Babar Azam’s side bowl first, aiming to cap dominant season with title win

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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026 Final updates
Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. Photo: HHKingsmen/X
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Summary of this article

  • Peshawar Zalmi meet Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 final

  • Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

Peshawar Zalmi take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the stakes at their highest.

Babar Azam’s Zalmi, who finished top of the table with 8 wins in 10 matches, enter as favorites after a dominant season, while Marnus Labuschagne-led Kingsmen aim to cap off a remarkable comeback campaign with their maiden title.

The pitch has been batting-friendly with chasing teams enjoying success, which explains the toss decision as Zalmi opted to bowl first. Key players include Babar Azam (588 runs) and Sufiyan Muqeem (21 wickets), while Kingsmen rely on match-winners like Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khan. With both sides in form, a high-scoring thriller is expected.

Also Check: PSZ Vs HYDK Live Score

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Farhan Yousaf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Nahid Rana

Hyderabad Kingsmen (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The final match of PSL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen will not be televised in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. You can still follow the match here.

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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Basit Dismisses Sadaqat | HHK 30/1 (3)
Babar Azam in action for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in PSL 2026 qualifier 1. - thepslt20
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