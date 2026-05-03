Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: PSZ Bowling First; Check Playing XIs For Final

Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. Photo: HHKingsmen/X

Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. Photo: HHKingsmen/X