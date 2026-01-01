Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Qualifier 1: Babar Azam Slams 57-Ball Century To Power PSZ Into Final

Summary of this article
Babar Azam scored 57-ball hundred to take Peshawar Zalmi into final of PSL 2026
This was Babar Azam's 2nd century of the season and 4th overall\
He has now 588 runs in the season - equaling the record for most runs in a season.
Babar Azam carried on his rich vein of form in the Pakistan Super League as he slammed a scintillating ton in Qualifier 1 against Islamabad United, while playing for Peshawar Zalmi.
He blasted 103 runs of 59 balls before getting out in the 19th over and slammed 12 fours and 4 sixes during the course of his innings. With this century, Babar goes to 588 runs in the PSL - equaling the record for most runs in a season.
Peshawar Zalmi managed to put 221/7 on the board in the first innings on the back of a blistering knock by skipper Babar Azam.
After being sent in to bat first, PSZ openers - Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris got them off to a flying start, especially Haris, who smashed 35 off 16 balls before getting out just after the powerplay.
Babar Azam continued on his merry ways and forged an 84-run partnership with Kusal Mendis that played a crucial role in taking PSZ's total over 200.
Azam looked in sublime touch today and blasted Richard Gleeson for a six to bring up his fourth century of the PSL in 57 balls. Shadab Khan was the top wicket-taker for ISU, with three wickets in four overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of Mohammad Haris, Michael Bracewell, and Abdul Samad.
In response, ISU were wrapped up at 151 in 18.4 overs and lose the match by 70 runs. Peshawar Zalmi move into the final of PSL 2026, while ISU will face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Qualifier 2.