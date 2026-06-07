Nepal Not Asking For Mediation from Third Parties On Border Dispute With India: Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal

Kathmandu emphasises direct bilateral talks with New Delhi to resolve long-standing boundary issues.

Charge d'affaires a.i. of India to Nepal Rakesh Pandey with Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal and other dignitaries during a ceremony to hand over more than 250 SUVs and double-cab pickup vehicles as the second consignment of election-related assistance from India to Nepal. | Photo: @IndiaInNepal/X via PTI