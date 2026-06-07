Nepal Not Asking For Mediation from Third Parties On Border Dispute With India: Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated that his country is not seeking mediation from any third party in the border dispute with India.
Khanal stressed that the matter should be resolved through direct dialogue and mutual understanding between Nepal and India.
The statement comes amid continued diplomatic efforts to address sensitive areas like Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday made it clear that Nepal is not seeking mediation from any third country or party in its border dispute with India.
Addressing the media, Khanal said the boundary issue is a bilateral matter between Nepal and India and should be resolved through direct negotiations based on historical treaties, facts, and mutual respect.
“We are not asking for mediation from any third party. This is a matter between two neighbours and we believe in resolving it through peaceful bilateral dialogue,” Khanal stated.
The remarks assume significance as the India-Nepal border dispute, particularly over the Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura regions, has remained a sensitive issue for several years. Nepal had released a new political map in 2020 claiming these areas, which India has rejected.
Foreign Minister Khanal reiterated Nepal’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with India while protecting its territorial integrity. He said both countries have mechanisms in place for dialogue and expressed hope that outstanding issues would be addressed amicably.
The statement is being seen as an attempt by Kathmandu to de-escalate tensions and focus on constructive engagement with New Delhi. India has consistently maintained that the boundary issue should be settled through existing bilateral channels.
This development comes at a time when both nations are working to strengthen overall bilateral ties, including trade, connectivity, and cooperation in various sectors. Further high-level talks between the two sides are expected in the coming months.