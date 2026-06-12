Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal To Visit China For Talks With Wang Yi

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal will visit China from June 14 to 17 at the invitation of Wang Yi.
Khanal and Wang Yi will hold bilateral talks focused on Nepal-China relations and cooperation.
The minister will also attend an investment conference in Beijing and meet Chinese business leaders and senior dignitaries.
Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will travel to China on Sunday for a four-day official visit that will feature talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meetings with senior Chinese dignitaries and a series of business and investment-related engagements, according to PTI.
The June 14-17 visit comes shortly after Khanal's three-day trip to India earlier this month, his first foreign visit since Nepal's incumbent government assumed office in March. According to PTI, discussions during the China visit will cover issues of mutual interest as Kathmandu and Beijing seek to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation.
Khanal is visiting China at the invitation of Wang Yi, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
During his stay, the foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Wang and discuss matters of mutual interest for further strengthening Nepal-China relations and advancing deeper cooperation, the ministry said.
He will also meet high-level dignitaries of the People's Republic of China, PTI reported.
According to PTI, Khanal is scheduled to participate in an Investment Conference organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing to promote foreign investment in Nepal. He will also interact with the Chinese business community and attend a welcome reception to be hosted in his honour by the embassy.
Earlier this month, Khanal paid a three-day official visit to India from June 5 to 7. During the trip, which was his first foreign visit after the current government took charge in March, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
(With inputs from PTI)