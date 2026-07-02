Experience Triumphs As Medvedev Weathers Merida Storm To Keep Wimbledon Hopes Alive
Daniil Medvedev Vs Daniel Merida Photo Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Eighth seed Medvedev overcame a sluggish start on Court Two to defeat Spanish Grand Slam debutant Daniel Merida 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2, securing his spot in the Wimbledon third round. The 21-year-old Merida, who recently surged into the world's top 100, stunned the former world number one by taking the opening set with an error-free service game. However, the Russian star used his experience to adjust, firing 13 aces and securing five crucial break points to shift the momentum completely. For the two-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, the key highlight of the match was his dominance in the later stages, including a remarkable streak of 12 consecutive points. Up next, Medvedev faces either 28th-seeded American Brandon Nakashima or German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, who were tied at 2-2 when their second-round match was suspended due to darkness. See the best photos from the Medvedev vs Merida tennis match.
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