Experience Triumphs As Medvedev Weathers Merida Storm To Keep Wimbledon Hopes Alive

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniel Merida of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

1/3 Daniel Merida of Spain returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





2/3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniel Merida of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





3/3 Daniel Merida of Spain returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





