Experience Triumphs As Medvedev Weathers Merida Storm To Keep Wimbledon Hopes Alive

Daniil Medvedev Vs Daniel Merida Photo Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Eighth seed Medvedev overcame a sluggish start on Court Two to defeat Spanish Grand Slam debutant Daniel Merida 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2, securing his spot in the Wimbledon third round. The 21-year-old Merida, who recently surged into the world's top 100, stunned the former world number one by taking the opening set with an error-free service game. However, the Russian star used his experience to adjust, firing 13 aces and securing five crucial break points to shift the momentum completely. For the two-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, the key highlight of the match was his dominance in the later stages, including a remarkable streak of 12 consecutive points. Up next, Medvedev faces either 28th-seeded American Brandon Nakashima or German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, who were tied at 2-2 when their second-round match was suspended due to darkness. See the best photos from the Medvedev vs Merida tennis match.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Daniil Medvedev Vs Daniel Merida 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniel Merida of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/3
Daniel Merida 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights-
Daniel Merida of Spain returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/3
Daniil Medvedev 2026 wimbledon tennis
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniel Merida of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/3
Daniel Merida 2026 wimbledon tennis
Daniel Merida of Spain returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories