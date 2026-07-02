UNESCO Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reconstructions’ At Taxila, The Ancient Vedic-Era City

The global heritage body has cautioned Pakistan against unauthorised reconstruction and development work at the ancient site of Taxila.
Taxila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was a major centre of learning in ancient India with roots in the Vedic period.
Archaeologists have raised alarms over the use of modern materials and alteration of the original ruins, prompting calls for greater transparency and adherence to conservation norms.
UNESCO has issued a strong warning to Pakistan over reported unauthorised reconstructions and development activities at Taxila, one of the most important archaeological sites in South Asia with roots in the Vedic era.
In a formal communication to Pakistani authorities, the UN cultural body expressed serious concern over recent construction and restoration work at the ancient city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Taxila, located in present-day Punjab province of Pakistan, was a major centre of learning in ancient India, flourishing from the Vedic period through the Mauryan, Kushan, and Gupta eras.
UNESCO officials have reportedly asked Pakistan to immediately halt any work that does not follow internationally accepted conservation standards. The organisation emphasised that any reconstruction must be carried out only after proper consultation with heritage experts and must preserve the authenticity and integrity of the site.
Taxila is renowned for its Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and the ruins of ancient universities that once attracted scholars from across Asia. The site holds immense historical and cultural significance, representing layers of civilisation from as early as the 6th century BCE.
Pakistani authorities have defended the work, claiming it was necessary for preservation and to improve visitor facilities. However, archaeologists and heritage experts have raised alarms that some of the reconstruction activities have used modern materials and altered the original character of the ruins.
The development has triggered concern among historians and cultural organisations in India as well, with several experts calling for greater transparency and international oversight to protect the shared heritage of the Indian subcontinent.
UNESCO has requested a detailed report from Pakistan on the nature of work being carried out at Taxila and has warned that continued violations could impact the site’s World Heritage status.
This is not the first time UNESCO has expressed concern over heritage management in Pakistan. Similar issues have been flagged at other important sites in the past.
The Taxila episode has once again highlighted the challenges of balancing development, tourism, and heritage preservation in historically rich but resource-constrained regions.