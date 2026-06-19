From Its Deep Roots In Ancient India Yoga Has Become Truly Universal: Guterres

In his remarks, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of commemorating International Day of Yoga 12 years ago, "it was his vision that it is something that goes to all corners of the world, becomes not only an individual movement but a mass movement where people lead healthy lives, focus on wellness, and eventually it builds international cooperation.” Parvathaneni noted that the “simplest" yoga asana is ‘Namaste', “symbolising the unity of mind and body, of humans and nature.” With this year’s theme focused on yoga and ageing, Parvathaneni quipped to the gathering, “while all of you are young, some of us will need a greater focus on how yoga can help us in a smooth ageing process.” Addressing the gathering, 81-year-old Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Himalayan Siddha Master to achieve ultimate enlightenment, said “Yoga changed my life,” as she recalled that she first tried yoga when she was 18 years old and suddenly developed acne on her face.