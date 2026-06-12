World Yogasana Championships 2026: How Did India's Grassroots Investment Spark A Sweep?

India topped the inaugural World Yogasana Championships with 114 medals, including 102 gold
Junior and sub-junior athletes contributed 46 gold medals, highlighting India’s talent pipeline
Young stars Ishika Guchhait and Sanwita Banerjee led the next generation of champions
India ended the inaugural World Yogasana Championships with a dominant performance, finishing on top of the medal table with 114 medals, including 102 gold, as the championships concluded in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The hosts were comfortably ahead of the rest of the field, with Japan finishing a distant second with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals.
Argentina claimed the third position, powered by their lone athlete Nabila Barraza, who won two gold and three silver medals. Nepal were the second-most successful contingent in terms of total medals, winning 52 medals, one gold, 36 silver and 15 bronze, to finish fifth in the standings.
Uzbekistan ended their campaign with 25 medals, including one gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.
The inaugural championships saw participation from 522 athletes representing 79 countries, with 31 nations winning at least one medal. Ten countries managed to secure at least one gold medal, highlighting the growing international participation in yogasana.
India had entered the competition with a 122-member contingent across six age categories, Sub-Junior Men and Women (10-14 years), Junior Men and Women (14-18 years), Senior (18-28 years), Senior A (28-35 years), Senior B (35-45 years) and Senior C (45-55 years).
While the medal tally reflected India’s overall dominance, one of the most significant takeaways from the championships was the performance of its youngest athletes. Junior and sub-junior competitors contributed 46 of India’s 102 gold medals, pointing towards the depth of talent emerging through the country’s grassroots system.
How India Built Its Yogasana Talent Pipeline
Among the young athletes who stood out were 14-year-old Ishika Guchhait from Delhi and 12-year-old Sanwita Banerjee from Durgapur, West Bengal. The duo won gold in the sub-junior girls’ rhythmic pair event, displaying the coordination and technical precision required in one of the sport’s most demanding formats.
Competing against athletes from 78 other countries, Ishika and Sanwita showed composure beyond their years. Their victory was not only a medal-winning performance but also an indication of the growing base of young athletes entering competitive yogasana in India.
For Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat, the success of the junior and sub-junior athletes was among the biggest positives from the championships.
“The performance of India’s junior and sub-junior athletes at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad is truly inspiring. Winning 46 gold medals out of India’s total 102 gold medals not only demonstrate exceptional talent and dedication, but it also reflects the strong foundation that has been built for yogasana sport in this country,” Arya said.
“What is most encouraging is that these achievements have come from our youngest athletes. Their success reflects the effectiveness of our grassroots development and coaching systems and the growing acceptance of Yogasana as a competitive sport.”
For Ishika, the journey began at home. Her family originally comes from Midnapore district in West Bengal before settling in Delhi. Her father sells paan leaves, while her mother conducts yoga classes.
It was her mother who introduced her to yoga when she was nine. What started as an activity gradually became a passion, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ishika used the time indoors to improve her flexibility and develop her skills.
Years of practice eventually led her to the biggest stage in yogasana, where she became one of India’s first world champions in the discipline.
Sanwita’s introduction to the sport came through her family’s involvement in physical activities. Growing up in Durgapur, she attended dance classes after her mother enrolled her, while her elder sister trained in gymnastics. Watching her sister perform challenging movements sparked her interest in flexibility-based disciplines.
She eventually found her strength in yoga and began focusing on yogasana alongside her studies and badminton.
Although they came from different backgrounds, Ishika and Sanwita found success through the same demands of competitive yogasana -- discipline, consistency and teamwork. In rhythmic pair events, athletes must maintain perfect synchronisation in movements, postures and transitions, requiring extensive preparation and trust between partners.
Their gold medal performance in Ahmedabad reflected that preparation and placed them among the first world champions in the sport.
The emergence of young athletes like Ishika and Sanwita was visible throughout the championships, with Indian competitors producing strong performances across multiple age groups. Officials and coaches believe the results are linked to increased exposure to yogasana at schools and academies, where children are being introduced to the sport at an earlier age.
As yogasana continues to expand internationally, India’s ability to develop young talent will remain central to maintaining its position in the sport.
“These young champions are the future ambassadors of yogasana, and their performances give us confidence that India will continue to lead the world in this discipline for many years to come,” Arya said.
The inaugural World Yogasana Championships also demonstrated the sport’s expanding global footprint, with athletes from 79 countries participating in Ahmedabad. For India, however, the biggest achievement may have been the confirmation that a new generation of competitors is already emerging.
The medals won in Ahmedabad have added to India’s dominance, but the performances of its youngest athletes suggest that the country’s future success will depend on continuing to build a strong grassroots pathway.