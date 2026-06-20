Record 321 B.Tech Students Graduate as IIT Mandi Confers Degrees on 643

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PTI
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi conferred degrees on a record 321 B.Tech students -- the largest graduating undergraduate batch in the institute's history -- as a total of 643 students, including 63 Ph.D. scholars, received degrees during its 14th Convocation

Record 321 B.Tech Students Graduate as IIT Mandi Confers Degrees on 643
Record 321 B.Tech Students Graduate as IIT Mandi Confers Degrees on 643

Degrees were awarded by the chief guest, BK Goenka, Founder of Welspun World. The graduating cohort comprised 63 Ph.D. scholars, 259 postgraduate students and 321 undergraduate students.

Addressing the graduates, Goenka urged them to embrace "joy, originality and courage" as they step into a rapidly evolving world shaped by artificial intelligence.

"Stay original in the age of artificial intelligence, have the courage to learn from failures, and never stop adapting. Knowledge today is only a button away; what truly matters is how you apply it. Knowledge must be complemented by courage and resilience to overcome every challenge. Remember, your time is India's time, and the future of our nation will be shaped by your ideas, actions, and commitment," he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, IIT Mandi Director Prof. Laxmidhar Behera encouraged them to use their knowledge and innovation to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Every challenge presents an opportunity to innovate and create meaningful solutions for society. At IIT Mandi, we remain committed to fostering excellence through cutting-edge research, innovation, and future-ready education," he said.

Highlighting the institute's recent achievements, Behera said IIT Mandi has strengthened its academic ecosystem by securing externally sponsored research projects worth nearly Rs 100 crore.

He also noted that the institute has launched several new academic programmes, including becoming the first IIT in the country to introduce a B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering, besides B.Tech programmes in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics and Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.

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Behera said this year's convocation was particularly significant as it marked the graduation of the institute's largest-ever B.Tech batch of 321 students.

The convocation also recognised outstanding academic and research achievements through various medals and awards.

Vayun Goel received the President of India Gold Medal and the Institute Gold Medal in B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) for his exceptional academic performance and excellence in extracurricular activities.

The Director's Gold Medal was awarded to Sukhvansh Jain for outstanding contributions in academics, leadership and overall development.

Institute Gold Medals were also presented to Sneha Chandna in B.Tech (Bioengineering) and Khushi Rewar in B.Tech (Civil Engineering).

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