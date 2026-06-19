Delhi Gets its First Full-Fledged Women Police Station

The national capital's first-ever women police station was inaugurated on Friday at north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, a move aimed at strengthening women's safety and improving the handling of crimes against them.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the police station in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha at the Subzi Mandi police station complex.
Officials highlighted that this newly established police station is the first in Delhi to be staffed entirely by women, marking a significant advancement towards creating a more gender-sensitive policing system in the city.
The police station has been set up with a dedicated focus on prevention, investigation and redressal of serious crimes against women, including domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking and assault cases.
All personnel at the police station, from the investigating officers to the support staff, are women.
The police also stated that the station will conduct awareness programs, provide counselling, and engage in outreach initiatives to strengthen community involvement and increase awareness about women's rights and legal remedies.