UNESCO Warns Pakistan: Reverse Taxila Alterations or Risk World Heritage Status

UNESCO warns Pakistan over conservation work at Taxila World Heritage sites.
Building alterations at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap raise authenticity concerns.
Punjab rejects reconstruction claims, calling interventions essential conservation measures.
The United Nations warned Pakistan to reverse recent building interventions at the Taxila World Heritage sites or face a downgrade to the danger list or outright delisting.
UNESCO directed its warning at the historical properties of Mohra Moradu and Sirkap in Taxila. The agency cautioned civic officials against actions that compromised the structural authenticity of the properties.
The cultural organisation cited a historical precedent where it removed a German site from the registry over unnecessary interventions. The Dawn newspaper reported the development today.
Evidence of Alterations
In March, a visitor sent photographs and information to Pakistan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris. The material highlighted work that the Punjab archaeology department conducted.
The images showed new construction replacing original walls and increased wall heights. Builders used polished, uniform modern materials rather than the irregular ancient stones original to the site.
UNESCO, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) and the Ministry of National Heritage and Cultural Division jointly visited the Taxila Museum last month.
Following the visit, UNESCO requested specific documentation regarding conservation and restoration works at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap.
Punjab Government Response
Punjab archaeology department Director General Malik Zaheer Abbas disputed the characterisation of the building work as "reconstruction", the Dawn newspaper reported.
"The interventions being undertaken are conservation measures based on internationally accepted conservation principles, with the primary objective of stabilising vulnerable archaeological remains, preventing further deterioration, and preserving the authenticity and integrity of these World Heritage properties," Abbas said.
[With inputs from PTI]