Solving A Crime In Ancient Times: Book Review Of The Thief of Taxila by Veena Muthuraman

Anjana Basu reviews The Thief of Taxila – A Silk Road Mystery, a novel by Veena Muthuraman

A
Anjana Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cover of Thief of Taxila published by Speaking Tiger
Cover of Thief of Taxila published by Speaking Tiger Photo: Speaking Tiger
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Thief of Taxila – A Silk Road Mystery, was written by Veena Muthuraman and published by Speaking Tiger.

  • An intelligently written mystery for young adults.

  • Caste-ridden, the fictional town of Taxila is full of corruption.

An intelligently written mystery for young adults, The Thief of Taxilais is set in the Kushan empire. Kanishka is on the throne, and Taxila is where all the trade routes merge, making it a place of importance dominated by caravans, runners and taxes as merchants make their way down the Silk Route to the West and Rome. To Taxila from the Middle Kingdom comes Xuan and his master, the pilgrim Fa Li, who wants to learn about the ways and teachings of Sakyamuni.

Xuan finds himself in the middle of a theft. Although the actual stolen item remains a secret, the scheme has several layers of complexity. Caste-ridden, Taxila is full of corruption and despite Xuan finding friends in the General’s feisty daughter Anahita and the brilliant archer Ekla whose father makes chariots and is promptly accused of theft life gets no easier for an outsider from the Middle Kingdom – he finds himself at one with a banished herbalist who cures with her nostrums but is shunned by the Medical School of Taxila and proscribed as a witch. For all its so-called wisdom, the University Town is full of prejudices against outsiders. Her daughter, Nelli, joins the group of investigators as they attempt to save Elka’s father and find out who actually stole what.

Veena Muthuraman creates a world peopled with fragments of history and archaeological knowledge. Taxila has hamlets and forbidden forests ringing it round, with a market town and a fortress as its nerve centres. Some villagers are constantly threatened by the soldiers of the Governor. Life is a clash of interests of different kinds, all of which can hark back to today’s times, proving that the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Anahita and Nelli demonstrate that in the ancient world, some girls managed to make an impact despite the prevailing patriarchy. There are Alexander’s descendants floating around and speaking different dialects – all of which are new and intriguing to Xuan, who has a gift for languages. He is apparently a slave to his master, but at the same time, he owes him a debt, and everything is not what it seems. Muthuraman unfolds a story of mystery within mystery, which goes in rings like the concentric fortress at Taxila’s heart. Xuan is an intelligent investigator and a coward at the same time, but this is the first of the stories, and it serves as an introduction to his life and his new friends. 

Related Content
Related Content

Certain things could have been avoided, like the visit to the banker with Ekla in tow, which was bound to result in disaster. Still, Xuan manages to escape in one way or another from catastrophes – though mainly through the influence of the General’s daughter. The focus on the characters is generic, so they add to the narrative through their actions without bogging it down with unnecessary layers, except for Xuan, who we realise is probably the thinker among the friends. Presumably, of course, as the mysteries from Muthuraman’s pen traverse the Silk Road, there will be more insight into each of the characters.

The Power Of Yoga: Cover - Colombia University Press
Book Review: The Yoga Of Power 

BY Sudhirendar Sharma

For young adults, this will be an introduction to a world of which they are probably vaguely aware - Taxila, its royal language of Kharoshti, and Kanishka have mainly been confined to history books and not delved into with much depth. Muthuram’s book will possibly add new colour to the teachings of early Indian history and the coming of Chinese pilgrims from Chan’gan to learn teachings and the Indian way of life.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

  4. US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Dominates Emma Raducanu To Reach Last 16 For First Time

  5. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. A Textbook Case Of Election Omission

  3. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  4. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  5. Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit