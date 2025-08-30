Solving A Crime In Ancient Times: Book Review Of The Thief of Taxila by Veena Muthuraman

Anahita and Nelli demonstrate that in the ancient world, some girls managed to make an impact despite the prevailing patriarchy. There are Alexander’s descendants floating around and speaking different dialects – all of which are new and intriguing to Xuan, who has a gift for languages. He is apparently a slave to his master, but at the same time, he owes him a debt, and everything is not what it seems. Muthuraman unfolds a story of mystery within mystery, which goes in rings like the concentric fortress at Taxila’s heart. Xuan is an intelligent investigator and a coward at the same time, but this is the first of the stories, and it serves as an introduction to his life and his new friends.