Cracks In The Wall Lays Bare The Quiet Ruptures Shaping Everyday Lives

The final story, Mother of All Beings, sums up this idea. Drawing upon the legend of Bon Bibi — the merciful yet formidable protector of the Sundarbans — Kashyap interweaves elements of myth and ecology with contemporary realities: the perilous lives of honey gatherers, fatal tiger attacks, and the delicate balance between human survival and the sanctity of nature. The jatra performance of Bon Bibi’s powers becomes an allegory for harmony between community, ecosystem and the divine. It reminds readers that every life, human or otherwise, is part of a larger, dynamic web of relationships.