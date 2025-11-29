'There’s A Ghost In My Room': True Stories Of Haunted Experiences

There’s a Ghost in My Room is a gripping memoir that blends the ordinary with the extraordinary, chronicling the real-life supernatural encounters of Sanjoy K Roy.

A
Anjana Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
review of Theres A Ghost In My Room by Sanjoy K. Roy
Cover of There's A Ghost In My Room by Sanjoy K. Roy Photo: HarperCollins
info_icon

Sanjoy K Roy

Harper Collins

INR 599

The book recounts Sanjoy K Roy’s real-life supernatural encounters, from eerie happenings in Kolkata to mysterious events involving his young son.

The memoir blends ordinary life with sudden paranormal experiences across India and abroad, including haunted retreats, Himalayan legends, and mystical moments in Jerusalem and Valladolid.

Told in a casual, memoir-style tone, the book explores the uncanny and the unexplained, leaving readers questioning the boundaries between the natural and supernatural.

This is a memoir with a difference – or rather it is a memoir with occasional snatches of the supernatural that cause sudden sparks in what seems to be the story of a hard-partying producer of TV shows with a family and high-profile life in Delhi. Sanjoy K Roy’s first encounter with the supernatural was in the form of a severed hand clutching a scimitar invading his mosquito net in his grandfather’s sprawling mansion in Kolkata.

There is the alarming incident of bloodstains on the bed around his baby son Avik with no wound anywhere on the child’s body and the only clue being the child muttering, “Woh aa raha hai.” The mystery of the bloodstains was finally solved by a friend of Roy’s with tantric leanings who told Roy that his son was an ‘old soul’ with links in another time, and the tentacles of the past were reaching out to the child.

There’s a Ghost in My Room is probably an appropriate title since there is a very by-the-way kind of tone about the apparitions. As far as Roy is concerned, they all seem to be part and parcel of things – they go bump in the night and then vanish. There are also predictions which come true, as in a horrific multiple motorbike crash in a monsoon-lashed Goa. Most of us would be sceptical about predictions since they do not work for everyone – however, for Roy they obviously do work – at any rate, this one did.

Related Content
Related Content
Karno’s romance with Devaki begins with the charm of a Delhi monsoon encounter. - Bloomsbury India
Book Review: Lonely People Meet by Sayantan Ghosh Explores Love, Memory, And Identity

BY Jinit Parmar

Roy’s stories involve people that many readers of a certain cultural background will be familiar with – Tarun Tejpal and his family, for example, who feature in several of the stories. Tejpal’s idyllic Two Chimneys retreat in Gethia also turns out to be haunted and the ghost is seen by both Roy and Tejpal’s sister-in-law.

Not all the memories are equal in ghost quotient though – a trip to Ladakh is curtailed by landslides and altitude sickness, and though Roy suffers from an excruciating headache while stranded in a bus on a landslide-hit road he reports no sightings, talking briefly about types of Ladakhi spirits. A conversation with erstwhile royals of Kumaon only raises gooseflesh among the women of the party who refuse to go to the toilet unaccompanied – this caused by talk of a spirit like a Himalayan black bear covered in fur, a Kumaoni version of Bigfoot perhaps!

Roy’s sightings also take him abroad – he is visited by a gentleman with a goatee in Berne who it seems only wants to say hello, but that encounter terrifies Roy. On questioning the owners of the property he discovers that no one else has ever had any sightings, which makes the whole affair even more mysterious. But then his encounters abroad are for the most part mystical stretching from Jerusalem to Valladolid and encompassing a few close escapes across contents which makes Roy realise that an unseen force protects him.

What comes through is the fact that Roy is never quite used to his encounters – except for the accident victim in Gurgaon who he and his wife console with love and light vibes. His wife and her colleague Urmila have both trained in reiki and have an Ouija board through which they try to communicate with the dead. However, Puneeta is possibly more spiritual in her approach to lost souls than her husband is, thinking it is her task to console the dead for the way in which they have shuffled off their mortal coil. What Roy learns from his encounters is unspecified on many occasions and the book is not about how his encounters with the supernatural transformed him.

What sets the book apart from other paranormal encounters is its incidental quality – the supernatural is not the major part of the story but makes a sudden appearance to jolt the reader out of his or her comfort zone simply because the narrative was going so normally. Though some may feel they’ve encountered similar “nothing-is-as-scary-as-it-seems” arcs before, as with memoirs one needs to be familiar with the milieu in which Roy writes – ghosts everyone understands.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

  4. SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

  5. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  3. NCP(SP) Seeks Probe Into Claim of ₹50 Cr MLA Defection Deal

  4. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  5. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  2. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  3. Pakistan Condemns Killing of US Soldiers, Warns of Terror Resurgence

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs