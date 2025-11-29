'There’s A Ghost In My Room': True Stories Of Haunted Experiences

What comes through is the fact that Roy is never quite used to his encounters – except for the accident victim in Gurgaon who he and his wife console with love and light vibes. His wife and her colleague Urmila have both trained in reiki and have an Ouija board through which they try to communicate with the dead. However, Puneeta is possibly more spiritual in her approach to lost souls than her husband is, thinking it is her task to console the dead for the way in which they have shuffled off their mortal coil. What Roy learns from his encounters is unspecified on many occasions and the book is not about how his encounters with the supernatural transformed him.