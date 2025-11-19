Ladakh LG Acknowledges Concerns Over ‘Imbalanced’ Representation, Says Dialogue With Centre Will Resolve Issues

Kavinder Gupta expresses confidence in ongoing talks with MHA as Buddhist groups flag under-representation in negotiations on statehood and Sixth Schedule demands.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh
Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • LG Gupta admits some dissatisfaction over perceived imbalance in Ladakhi representation but says Centre-led talks remain the way forward.

  • Buddhist leaders claim community under-represented in discussions on key demands; 29-page draft submitted to MHA.

  • Gupta backs tough action against “white-collar terror” networks, praises security agencies, and says Ladakh is prepared for upcoming winter games.

On Wednesday, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta acknowledged that some people are dissatisfied with what they perceive as "imbalanced" representation in the current talks with the Centre, but he expressed optimism that all issues would be resolved through communication.

He praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for dismantling a network of white-collar terrorists and preventing significant assaults in the nation, and he recommended harsh punishment for anyone found to be complicit in such plots.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Gupta stated that in response to their most recent meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) subcommittee, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have presented a 29-page draft document of their demands.

“The MHA had asked them to prepare a draft proposal of their demands. It is natural that when we sit together, many things will come out of it,” the lieutenant governor said.

However, he admitted that some people were upset with the "imbalance" in representation in the talks with the Centre. “I have given my report to the MHA, which is directly handling the matter, so let them sit and discuss it,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk - X
Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again After Release, Leh Apex Body Calls It 'Illegal' |All You Need To Know

BY Outlook News Desk

Former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Tondup Tsewang Chhospa, had recently voiced concern over what he termed an “imbalance in the composition of Ladakhi representatives” holding talks with the Centre on the region’s key demands like statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to Chhospa, the Buddhist community was under-represented in the current negotiations, with the majority of representatives coming from the Muslim community. He cautioned that this "imbalance" would make it more difficult for the cultural, socioeconomic, and geographical viewpoints of the Buddhist community to be fairly represented in the discussion process.

Gupta stated that it would be improper for him to comment on the draft proposal for general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other people detained after the violence in Leh on September 24, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, because negotiations between the Centre and Ladakh representatives are still ongoing.

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act, and other young people in Leh were arrested before being released on bail.

“The case against Wangchuk was filed on the basis of certain evidence. Once discussions happen, we will see what results come. It would be wrong to make any comment at this stage,” Gupta said.

SC seeks response of Centre, UT Of Ladakh On plea against Wangchuk's Detention - File photo
Ladakh violence: SC Seeks Response Of Centre, UT Of Ladakh On Plea Against Wangchuk's Detention

BY Outlook News Desk

He said the government had invited the agitating groups for talks, but “some people did not want the dialogue to take place.” However, he added that the initiation of talks was a welcome step and he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Gupta praised the security agencies for recently busting a white-collar terror network allegedly run by a group of doctors, and also expressed sympathies with the families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast on November 10.

“Some people are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere, but our agencies are alert. We will maintain peace in Ladakh,” he said.

According to LG Gupta, people who engage in radicalisation must face severe consequences and not be spared.

"Some people are still trying to spoil the environment in the valley," he added, praising the swift action taken by Kashmiri police against extremist elements and their followers. Additionally, he stated that Ladakh was well-prepared for the forthcoming North Zone and All India Winter Games and expressed confidence that tourism in the area would increase this winter.

Gupta stated that issues about river resources were the main focus of the Northern Zonal Council's 32nd meeting, which was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah on November 17.

“The home minister was of the opinion that these issues should be resolved through mutual discussion instead of moving to courts,” he said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs