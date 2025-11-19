Ladakh LG Acknowledges Concerns Over ‘Imbalanced’ Representation, Says Dialogue With Centre Will Resolve Issues

Gupta stated that it would be improper for him to comment on the draft proposal for general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other people detained after the violence in Leh on September 24, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, because negotiations between the Centre and Ladakh representatives are still ongoing.



Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act, and other young people in Leh were arrested before being released on bail.