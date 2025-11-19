Ladakh LG Acknowledges Concerns Over ‘Imbalanced’ Representation, Says Dialogue With Centre Will Resolve Issues

LG Gupta admits some dissatisfaction over perceived imbalance in Ladakhi representation but says Centre-led talks remain the way forward.
Buddhist leaders claim community under-represented in discussions on key demands; 29-page draft submitted to MHA.
Gupta backs tough action against “white-collar terror” networks, praises security agencies, and says Ladakh is prepared for upcoming winter games.
On Wednesday, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta acknowledged that some people are dissatisfied with what they perceive as "imbalanced" representation in the current talks with the Centre, but he expressed optimism that all issues would be resolved through communication.
He praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for dismantling a network of white-collar terrorists and preventing significant assaults in the nation, and he recommended harsh punishment for anyone found to be complicit in such plots.
In an interview with PTI Videos, Gupta stated that in response to their most recent meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) subcommittee, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have presented a 29-page draft document of their demands.
“The MHA had asked them to prepare a draft proposal of their demands. It is natural that when we sit together, many things will come out of it,” the lieutenant governor said.
However, he admitted that some people were upset with the "imbalance" in representation in the talks with the Centre. “I have given my report to the MHA, which is directly handling the matter, so let them sit and discuss it,” he said.
Former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Tondup Tsewang Chhospa, had recently voiced concern over what he termed an “imbalance in the composition of Ladakhi representatives” holding talks with the Centre on the region’s key demands like statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
According to Chhospa, the Buddhist community was under-represented in the current negotiations, with the majority of representatives coming from the Muslim community. He cautioned that this "imbalance" would make it more difficult for the cultural, socioeconomic, and geographical viewpoints of the Buddhist community to be fairly represented in the discussion process.
Gupta stated that it would be improper for him to comment on the draft proposal for general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other people detained after the violence in Leh on September 24, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, because negotiations between the Centre and Ladakh representatives are still ongoing.
Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act, and other young people in Leh were arrested before being released on bail.
“The case against Wangchuk was filed on the basis of certain evidence. Once discussions happen, we will see what results come. It would be wrong to make any comment at this stage,” Gupta said.
He said the government had invited the agitating groups for talks, but “some people did not want the dialogue to take place.” However, he added that the initiation of talks was a welcome step and he was hopeful of a positive outcome.
Gupta praised the security agencies for recently busting a white-collar terror network allegedly run by a group of doctors, and also expressed sympathies with the families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast on November 10.
“Some people are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere, but our agencies are alert. We will maintain peace in Ladakh,” he said.
According to LG Gupta, people who engage in radicalisation must face severe consequences and not be spared.
"Some people are still trying to spoil the environment in the valley," he added, praising the swift action taken by Kashmiri police against extremist elements and their followers. Additionally, he stated that Ladakh was well-prepared for the forthcoming North Zone and All India Winter Games and expressed confidence that tourism in the area would increase this winter.
Gupta stated that issues about river resources were the main focus of the Northern Zonal Council's 32nd meeting, which was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah on November 17.
“The home minister was of the opinion that these issues should be resolved through mutual discussion instead of moving to courts,” he said.