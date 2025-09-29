Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre until Peace Returns to Ladakh

After violent protests over statehood and Sixth Schedule, LAB says it won’t meet Home Ministry panel amid fear and anger in the region.

Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand
Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre
  • LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang said dialogue is impossible until normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

  • Recent shutdown and protests led to four deaths, dozens of injuries, and over 50 arrests, including activist Sonam Wangchuk under NSA.

  • LAB and KDA, spearheading the statehood demand, had been invited for talks by the Centre after months of delay.

The Leh Apex Body declared on Monday that it would not engage in talks with the Home Ministry's High Powered Committee until normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

"We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks," Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference here.

Sajjad Kargili is a founding member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance - null
Buddhists And Muslims Are Together In The Fight For Statehood And Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

BY Avantika Mehta

"We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there," he said.

On September 24, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) called for a shutdown to move on with negotiations with the Centre on the demands for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, which was met with widespread violent protests.

People pay their respects to 24-year-old Stanzin Namgyal, who was killed in violence during recent protests for Ladakh statehood, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites amid curfew, in Leh, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. - S Irfan
Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Over 50 people were arrested for alleged rioting involvement, while conflicts between protestors and security forces resulted in four fatalities and several injuries.  The leading spokesperson for the agitation, activist Wangchuk, was likewise imprisoned under the strict NSA.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been leading the push for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory, were invited by the Centre on September 20 after nearly four months of delayed negotiations.

With PTI inputs.

