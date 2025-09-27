Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

The authorities stated that his detention was imperative to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh town.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over Provocative Speeches, Says Ladakh Administration
Representative image File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Ladakh administration on Friday backed the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

  • The administration asserted that his speeches allegedly referred to the Nepal agitation and the Arab Spring which resulted in violence.

  • Based on specific inputs, Wangchuk was detained under the NSA and moved to Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan, it said.

The Ladakh administration on Friday backed the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) claiming that his alleged provocative speeches led to the violence that left four persons dead and several others injured. The administration asserted that his speeches allegedly referred to the Nepal agitation and the Arab Spring which resulted in violence, PTI reported. 

The authorities stated that his detention was imperative to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh town and also important to prevent him from further acting in a manner "prejudicial to maintenance of public order".

"Today, on September 26, Wangchuk of Uley Tokpo village of Leh has been detained under NSA. Time and again it has been observed that Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community," the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Ladakh said in a statement. 

"His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals,” it added.

Related Content
Related Content

The statement also said that the whole “episode could have been avoided if he could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the government was resumed on the same agenda.”

Based on specific inputs, Wangchuk was detained under the NSA and moved to Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan, it said.

The protests were being held to the demands for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the region.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  2. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  2. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

  5. A Continent’s Voice: Africa Speaks For Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations