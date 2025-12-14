Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

The panel has recommended that the UGC grant recognition to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) in Ladakh, founded by Sonam Wangchuk, citing its alignment with NEP 2020 and impact on local communities

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, HIAL Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk, UGC recognition
Sonam Wangchuk File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Parliamentary panel urges UGC to grant long-pending recognition to HIAL in Ladakh.

  • Committee cites HIAL’s experiential learning model and alignment with NEP 2020.

  • Recommendation comes amid controversy over Sonam Wangchuk’s detention and action against HIAL.

A Parliamentary standing committee has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to grant recognition to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), founded by Ladakh-based educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing its work as “exemplary” and flagging concern over years of delay in the process.

According to PTI, the recommendation forms part of a report tabled in Parliament earlier this week by the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. The panel said recognition of HIAL by the UGC has remained pending for several years despite the institute’s impact in the region.

Reported PTI, the committee also asked the Ministry of Education to examine the HIAL model closely and explore ways to replicate it through Centres of Innovation in Education or similar interventions across the country.

“During its study visit to Ladakh, the committee was impressed with the academic, research, and entrepreneurship ecosystem at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), especially its success in implementing experiential education and learning rooted in local socio-cultural and ecological contexts,” the report stated.

“The committee was concerned to learn that the UGC has not yet granted recognition to HIAL and that the matter has been pending for many years now. The committee observed that HIAL has achieved a tremendous impact on the local community and received international fame through its ice stupas and other community engagement activities,” it added.

PTI reported that the panel noted HIAL’s alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its emphasis on experiential and project-based learning, community engagement, and the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

“The committee recommends that the UGC should consider granting recognition to HIAL. Moreover, the committee encourages the UGC and the department to closely study the HIAL model and consider how it can be replicated elsewhere through Centres of Innovation in Education or other interventions,” the report said.

The observations come amid ongoing controversy surrounding Wangchuk. He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and around 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government accused him of inciting the violence.

Following these developments, the Ladakh administration cancelled the land allotment made to HIAL, while the Union Home Ministry revoked the institute’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration, citing alleged violations.

(With inputs from PTI)

