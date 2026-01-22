He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

"Prison is a hard time for anyone and it has been no different for my husband. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged at a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and kept in solitary confinement. Sonam has, however, remained positive and has been spending his time reading books, and has told me to get some for him. I had taken a book by Sri Aurobindo to him to read in prison, as he was also wrongfully charged for sedition and imprisoned in Alipore jail for a year. Inside the prison, Sonam advises the staff on parenting issues and tells them to look at the positive traits in their children rather than focusing on their shortcomings. My husband was arrested on September 26, even as he had made an appeal for peace in Ladakh. We are allowed to meet him twice a week in the prison and that too for only one hour. We can’t speak to him on the phone. There isn't even a bed in his cell. After he was arrested, I was able to meet Sonam for the first time on October 7 at the Jodhpur jail after obtaining an order from the Supreme Court of India on a Habeas Corpus petition to meet him and get the grounds on which he was detained under the NSA. Under the NSA, the grounds of detention have to be conveyed to the family members within 10 days, but we have been provided with the grounds about 28 days later, which should have been enough to quash the charges against him. However, it is taking more time as he is a political prisoner.