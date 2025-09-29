A

We want statehood because we want democracy. Earlier, we were a state.

We want our representation. We want our own assembly so that we can do legislation and policy-making for our own region. Number one, that's our demand.

The second, which is non-negotiable, is the Sixth Schedule, which the BJP and then Tribal Minister Arjun Munda promised. The Tribal Affairs Ministry also recommended granting Ladakh Sixth Schedule, and the BJP won two elections because of this promise. The Sixth Schedule is not negotiable for us.

We will do our best, and we will not negotiate on this demand either. The third one is that we need the Public Service Commission. To date, there is no Public Service Commission (PSC) in Ladakh.

Currently, there is no Public Service Commission (PSC) in Ladakh. Previously, in the Jammu and Kashmir State, we had the JKPSC for officers such as the Kashmir Administrative Service, Police Service, and Forest Service; however, no recruitment has taken place or posts filled in Ladakh.

And the fourth one, we need a Parliament seat for Bodle and Kargil. Because if you look at Ladakh geographically, our constituency is the largest in India. And Ladakh is three times bigger than Kashmir. So, we need at least two members of Parliament. Both can represent both the regions.

We hope that the government of India will consider all four demands with wisdom and a sensible approach, addressing them as soon as possible. And they will avoid further creating chaos and tension. They did it by arresting Sonam Wangchuk and several other of leaders of our apex body. And we demand the immediate release of those who have been arrested and taken into custody.