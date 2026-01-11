Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2026: RMA Beat ATM To Set Up El Clasico Final In Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid got goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday, setting up a clasico final at the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia. Valverde put Madrid ahead just two minutes into the match in Jeddah when the Uruguay midfielder scored directly from a free kick with a fierce strike that Jan Oblak could not keep out. Valverde then helped make it 2-0 in the 55th when he threaded a pass through the middle of Atletico’s defense to meet Rodrygo’s run. The Brazil forward, who is playing well after a subpar season last year, did the rest by beating Oblak with a low strike for the winner.

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill, background, reacts after losing the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, is congratulated by Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after scoring his team second goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, right, is congratulated by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, and Atletico Madrid's Matteo Ruggeri jump for the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Matteo Ruggeri kicks the ball next to Real Madrid's Rodrygo during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, background, during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is tackled by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
