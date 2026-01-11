Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Held By Arne Slot's Men In Dramatic Draw
Arsenal missed a chance to pull eight points clear in the Premier League after being stifled in a 0-0 home draw with Liverpool on Thursday. Disappointing for so much of its title defense so far this season, Liverpool put in a polished display in driving rain at Emirates Stadium to bring an end to Arsenal’s five-match winning run in the league. The closest either team came to scoring was when Liverpool right back Conor Bradley chipped David Raya after a mix-up between the Arsenal goalkeeper and center back William Saliba, only for the ball to rebound off the crossbar.
CLOSE