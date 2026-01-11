Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Held By Arne Slot's Men In Dramatic Draw

Arsenal missed a chance to pull eight points clear in the Premier League after being stifled in a 0-0 home draw with Liverpool on Thursday. Disappointing for so much of its title defense so far this season, Liverpool put in a polished display in driving rain at Emirates Stadium to bring an end to Arsenal’s five-match winning run in the league. The closest either team came to scoring was when Liverpool right back Conor Bradley chipped David Raya after a mix-up between the Arsenal goalkeeper and center back William Saliba, only for the ball to rebound off the crossbar.

EPL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool's Conor Bradley heads the ball over Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Milos Kerkez blocks Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL 2025-26: Liverpool vs Arsenal Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka fouls Liverpool's Milos Kerkez during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and Arsenal's Declan Rice fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool's Conor Bradley is taken off the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, left, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ballduring the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
