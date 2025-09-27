Revisiting that issue today feels urgent. Ladakh is again on the boil, and the themes of land, identity, dispossession and dignity are at the heart of it. (Outlook Magazine - 01 March 2024) Photo: Outlook Magazine

Revisiting that issue today feels urgent. Ladakh is again on the boil, and the themes of land, identity, dispossession and dignity are at the heart of it. (Outlook Magazine - 01 March 2024) Photo: Outlook Magazine