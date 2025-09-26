Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Deadly Ladakh Clashes; Internet Snapped In Leh

Ladakh statehood activist taken into custody amid allegations of inciting violence; authorities suspend internet services in Leh following his arrest and action against his non-profit.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonam Wangchuk arrest Ladakh violence 2025 SECMOL FCRA cancelled Ladakh statehood activist
Sonam Wangchuk | File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Sonam Wangchuk arrested two days after Ladakh clashes left four dead.

  • Internet suspended in Leh as authorities respond to unrest and MHA cancels SECMOL’s FCRA registration.

  • Wangchuk denies wrongdoing, stating SECMOL conducts legitimate international collaborations.

Ladakh statehood activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on Thursday, two days after violent clashes in the region left four people dead and more than 50, including security personnel, injured, reported NDTV.

The arrest comes amid allegations that Mr Wangchuk incited a mob with provocative statements. He had previously said he would be “happy to be arrested anytime for this cause".

Authorities also suspended internet services in Leh following the unrest, as tensions escalated in the region.

Remote Ladakh's new worries - Shutterstock
Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Four people died and at least 80 others suffered injuries in the clashes on Wednesday. Headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also set ablaze.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Wangchuk’s non-profit, the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), barring it from receiving foreign funds.

Speaking to NDTV, Wangchuk rejected all charges, saying SECMOL does not accept foreign contributions but has conducted business with the UN, and organisations in Switzerland and Italy, paying all applicable taxes. “They mistook it as foreign contributions. I consider it a mistake on their part. But that’s what was thought of as a foreign contribution. It is not,” he told NDTV’s Padmaja Joshi.

Ladakh ground report - null
Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The unrest highlights rising tensions in Ladakh over demands for statehood. The region, which largely supported becoming a Union Territory in 2019 after the revocation of Article 370, has seen a shift in public sentiment, prompting speculation about the role of foreign actors and local vested interests, NTDV reported.

(With inputs from NDTV)

